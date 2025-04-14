Manchester United reportedly plan to do ‘everything possible’ to land Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers in a £69million raid this summer.

Rogers has been a standout performer for Villa this term. Just over a year ago, the attacker was playing in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

This season, he’s had a direct hand in 26 Villa goals – four goals and three assists coming in the Champions League, including a quarter-final striker against juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain.

His rapid rise has seen big sides register an interest, with Manchester City reportedly doing so of late, and rivals Manchester United now entering the fray, per Fichajes.

The report states Rogers has been identified by Ruben Amorim as a ‘key reinforcement’ for his project. That he can play as an attacking-midfielder and winger, he might make a great option for United in one of their advanced No.10 roles.

The Red Devils are said to be ‘willing to do everything possible’ to take ‘key’ man Rogers to Old Trafford.

As such, it’s reported they have ‘launched’ an €80million (£69m approx) bid for the Villa star. But the report states he’s currently considered ‘untouchable’ by Unai Emery, and other outlets have suggested the same of late.

That gives United a barrier, as does interest from their local rivals, City. It was recently reported they wanted to take Rogers back to the club, where he played his academy football.

However, Rogers was said to be ‘hesitant’ to move back there given the struggles he previously endured, having never played for the senior team.

He’s had no such struggles at Villa, and though there are no mental scars at United that are present at City, it’s likely the star will want to remain at Villa Park, where he’s a very important asset.

Villa are also streets ahead of United this season, so it seems unlikely they’d weaken themselves to aid a side who could get back towards their level, while Rogers taking a drop down the Premier League also seems unlikely.

