Amorim’s ‘dream’ signing revealed as Man Utd green light ‘at least two fresh faces’ in January

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is dreaming of bringing Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Ten Hag at the end of October after the Dutchman could only guide them to three wins in their first nine Premier League matches of the season.

Despite securing another four points in two games under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, new head coach Amorim will start with Man Utd 13th place in the Premier League.

Amorim was officially announced on November 1 but he could not start until last Monday after taking charge of his final match as Sporting Lisbon boss in a 4-2 win over Braga.

Speculation is already rife about who INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could look to buy in order to support Amorim in the January transfer window with numerous names mooted as potential additions.

Bayern Munich wing-back Davies is extremely unlikely to be a January addition but there are rumours that Man Utd are attempting to beat Real Madrid to the free transfer in the summer.

A report on Monday claimed Man Utd are ‘bidding hard’ for Davies with the Red Devils now given a ‘chance’ of beating the La Liga giants to the Canada international’s signature.

And now German journalist Christopher Michel insists that Davies is Amorim’s “dream solution as a left wing-back”.

Michel wrote on X: ‘News: #MUFC still has Alphonso #Davies on its wish list. In a 3-4-3 system, Davies would be the dream solution as a left wing-back. Contract with #FCB expires next summer.’

There have been reports claiming that Man Utd will have very little budget in the January transfer window after bringing in five new players in the summer.

A report earlier this month did claim that Amorim can expect ‘at least two fresh faces’ in the January transfer window after he’s evaluated the squad ahead of the new year.

GiveMeSport claimed at the time:

‘Manchester United sources are not expecting there to be wholesale changes made to the squad during the early days of Amorim’s reign, but there is potential for at least two fresh faces to head to Old Trafford in January as the former Braga chief aims to make his mark in his new surroundings. ‘GMS sources have been told that Amorim is likely to pinpoint left-back and central midfield as two areas that are in urgent need of bolstering when it comes to identifying positions he is unhappy with following his arrival in the Manchester United hot-seat during the international break.’

