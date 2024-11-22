Man Utd: ‘Dreamer’ Amorim explains how he is ‘different from Mourinho’ in first press conference

Ruben Amorim has explained he is “different” from compatriot Jose Mourinho during his first press conference as the new Man Utd boss.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim on November 1 as Erik ten Hag’s successor with the Portuguese coach taking over last week before taking his first training session yesterday.

Amorim has a tough job on his hands with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League, after a terrible start to the season, and looking for a manager to finally end their run of over a decade without a league title.

There have been claims that Man Utd will have very little money to spend in the January transfer window as they are close to their financial fair play limits.

When asked in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Red Devils’ trip to Ipswich Town if it is the impossible job, Amorim replied: “No of course not, I believe that, call me naive, I believe I’m the right guy in the right moment, I’m not worried about that, I truly believe.”

Amorim added on the size of the club: “It’s bigger than what I am used to, bigger than Sporting, but I have a lot of help, I am happy and I feel at home.”

“I am a little bit a dreamer, I believe in myself, I also think the club is the same, we have the same mindset. I believe a lot in these players. We have room to improve. I want to try new things. You might think it’s possible, I think it’s possible, we will see in the end.”

Mourinho won a League Cup and Europa League double during his time as Man Utd boss in his two years as manager but left a reportedly unhappy dressing room.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 New Man Utd boss Amorim ‘makes decision’ on Zirkzee future amid Juventus, Napoli interest

👉 Merson makes ‘catastrophic’ claim as he predicts Man Utd result in Amorim’s first match

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Tottenham, Ruben Amorim, Liverpool, Cole Palmer, Napoli, Coventry

When asked about Mourinho’s influence on him, Amorim replied: “First thing, for me and all the Portuguese coaches, he showed that we can be best in the world.

“For a small country, it can put a stamp on everybody. But I am different from Mourinho, I am a different person.

“At that time, it felt like he could win everywhere. It is not the same thing. He was a European champion. I am not a European champion.

“I am a different guy in a different moment, football is in a different moment. Football nowadays is different.

“I am the right guy for this moment. I am a young guy and I undestand the players. I will use that to help my players, like Mourinho did with Chelsea.

“The young guys were like Lampard and these type of players. It is so different. I think I am the right guy for this moment.”

On contact with Mourinho, Amorim continued: “He sent me a message. He said it is a big club, with lovely people. It still is. That is correct. A lot of things have changed. We are in a different building now and building a new one.

“I am a different guy. I was learning and I hope to teach my players a few things. This is still the best club in England and we want to win.”