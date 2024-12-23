Amorim admits ‘everything is so hard’ at Man Utd as ‘angry’ star addresses big weakness

Ruben Amorim admits “everything is so hard” at Man Utd right now after they were defeated 3-0 by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Cherries scored through Spain Under-21 international Dean Huijsen in the first half before two goals in two minutes from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo secured the points for Andoni Iraola’s side.

Man Utd have now lost seven of their 17 Premier League fixtures this season with the Red Devils currently 13th in the league standings.

Amorim, like many managers before him, to get Man Utd to be consistent in their performances and results with the Portuguese head coach winning four, losing four and drawing one of his first nine matches in charge in all competitions.

And Amorim has revealed that “everything is so hard” at Man Utd at the moment with everybody “so anxious” that things will go wrong.

Amorim told reporters after the match against Bournemouth: “In this moment, everything is so hard. At a club like Manchester United, to lose 3-0 at home, it’s really tough for everybody.

“Of course the fans are really disappointed and tired. You can feel it in the stadium in the first play. At the first goal-kick with Andre Onana, he’s thinking what to do and pushing the other guys and everybody is so anxious.

“I understand that, but we have to face it.”

Man Utd have now conceded 17 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League in 2024 but Amorim is refusing to blame set piece coach Carlos Fernandes.

Amorim added: “The responsibility is on me, not Carlos.

“We are a team in good moments and bad moments. We have a way of doing things. We are working on that and we are going to improve on that. But we didn’t lose because of set pieces. We lost because we create more chances and didn’t score.”

Lisandro Martinez, who hasn’t covered himself in glory over the last few weeks, insists the Man Utd players are “angry” about conceding so many set piece goals.

Martinez said: “We are so angry with this kind of situation. We have to work on set-pieces especially.

“I believe a lot in this team and staff. If they don’t score their first goal from a set-piece then it is a totally different game.”

Amorim insists “nothing bad lasts forever” as he calls on his Man Utd side to brave in their ideas going forward.

The Man Utd boss continued: “It’s so much easier to pass on an idea when you’re winning and you’re scoring and you’re not conceding. But it’s also a great privilege to be here, so we have to continue now.

“Nothing bad lasts forever and nothing good lasts forever, so we have to continue again and be very strong in our ideas, especially in the bad moments. We will do it and try to win the next game.”