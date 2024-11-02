Man Utd: Ruben Amorim ‘asks’ for ex-Chelsea star with £90m ‘special talent’ chosen to ‘replace flop’

Ruben Amorim has been appointed the new Man Utd head coach

According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made a former Chelsea star his transfer ‘priority’ heading into January.

Amorim has replaced Erik ten Hag at Man Utd after the former Ajax boss was sacked on Monday morning.

39-year-old Amorim has been on the radar of several elite European clubs after he helped Sporting Lisbon win the Primeira Liga title at the end of last season.

The inexperienced head coach will have a difficult job at Old Trafford as Man Utd have only won three of their opening nine Premier League games this season.

Amorim will likely be keen to add to his squad in January and he could look to sign a new centre-back with three Man Utd stars tipped to leave the Premier League giants next year.

A report in Spain claims Amorim has ‘asked’ Man Utd to sign former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who has been with Barcelona since 2022.

It is claimed that an ‘attractive offer’ would make Christensen ‘consider a change’ and it is Amorim’s ‘priority’ to strengthen the heart of Man Utd’s defence.

‘Christensen’s possible departure will depend largely on how his role at Barcelona evolves as the season progresses. ‘If competition continues to make it difficult for him to get a starting spot and Manchester United put a tempting offer on the table, the Dane could seriously consider the chance to add to Amorim’s England project. ‘From Barça , they might not look down on a possible sale if it is presented with the right economic conditions, since the club is open to offers that contribute to its financial stability.’

Amorim has also reportedly told Man Utd to sell four players who ‘do not interest him’ and this could lead to them replacing £86m flop Antony.

A report from Caught Offside claims Man Utd ‘will allow’ Antony to ‘move on’, but they want him to be ‘adequately replaced’.

The report claims Amorim ‘wants’ the Red Devils to sign Napoli’s ‘special talent’ Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.