According to reports, head coach Ruben Amorim has hatched a plan to ‘expose’ his ‘lazy’ Manchester United players during the 2025/26 campaign.

Amorim had a nightmare start at Old Trafford as his Man Utd squad struggled to adapt to his preferred 3-4-3 formation in the middle of the 2024/25 season.

This change exposed Man Utd’s poor attitude and work ethic as they reached an embarrassing new low under Amorim, finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

This means the head coach is already under immense scrutiny heading into his first full season at Man Utd as vast improvement is needed if he is to remain in charge long-term.

United’s summer transfer business has been limited due to a lack of outgoings, but Benjamin Sesko could be their fourth signing after Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

READ: Amorim to blame for Sesko wait but good reason emerges amid bizarre Man Utd transfer strategy



These are positive additions, but Amorim will be keen for more of United’s deadwood to be offloaded before this summer window closes.

Still, this summer window is only the start for United, who require a massive culture shift if they are to return to challenging for the Premier League and/or Champions League.

Amorim has not been afraid to cast aside star players with a poor attitude and has looked to set unnegotiable high standards for his squad, with ‘laziness’ not accepted.

A report from The Telegraph has ‘revealed’ that the Red Devils have implemented a new ‘roll-out’ ‘technology will provide Amorim with the most up-to-date tracking information yet’ to ‘prevent injuries’ and ‘expose lazy runners and underperforming players’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Unexpected’ Man Utd offer sparks Newcastle ‘war’ as ‘full agreement’ given to Ratcliffe ‘approved’ transfer

👉 Man Utd: INEOS verdict on Barcelona transfer ‘set’ by ‘unsatisfied’ Amorim revealed amid one ‘demand’

👉 Man Utd: PL star makes decision on ‘cut-price’ transfer to Red Devils amid one key reason for verdict



Amorim has already sent a warning to his players about this technology, saying: “If you don’t train in the right way, I have footage to show you.

“And I show you in front of everybody. So I’m always on top [of the players]. I will expect to be in one phase – that I don’t need to do anything because they will push each other.

“But if you train bad one time, I will you show the image in the moment. I will not speak with you, I will just speak. I will show you everything.”

The report also provided more details on the technology being used by Man Utd. They added: