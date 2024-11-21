Amorim favourite Gyokeres told to snub Man Utd for Arsenal if transfer opportunity arises

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with many clubs ahead of the summer.

Man Utd target Viktor Gyokeres has been told to move to Arsenal over other Premier League clubs by the Sporting Lisbon striker’s long-time mentor.

The Red Devils have emerged as potential candidates for Gyokeres after Ruben Amorim was announced as the new Man Utd head coach earlier this month.

There have been rumours that Amorim has asked his new club to sign Gyokeres with the Sweden international scoring 23 goals in 17 appearances so far this term.

Gyokeres also scored five goals in two matches for Sweden on international duty over the past fortnight and he continues to attract attention from the Premier League with Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all mooted as possible destinations.

And now former Sweden midfielder Anders Limpar, who considers himself a long-time mentor of Gyokeres, reckons a “crazy” transfer to Arsenal would be the best move for the Sporting Lisbon striker.

Speaking to FotbollDirekt, Limpar said: “I know Gyokeres very well personally, I was a bit of a mentor for him when he played for Brommapojkarna, he and Ludwig Augustinsson. So, I’ve talked a lot about professional life with him.

“He’s a fantastically hardworking forward who scores a lot of goals.

“If we at Arsenal [were to] buy Gyokeres, then he will definitely call me. But then to see Gyokeres at Arsenal, that would be crazy.

“His work rate, he runs like a madman. When it doesn’t work out for Viktor, he works his way into the game with uncomfortable runs.

“When other top forwards aren’t doing well, they don’t work so hard for the team, they save their energy, Viktor never saves his energy. When things are a bit slow, he works his way into a game with runs, that’s why it has gone so well.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mediawatch: Why did Gary Neville invite Marcus Rashford ‘glitzy US trip’ nonsense?

👉 Mailbox: Ruben Amorim NOT making Man Utd fans ‘giddy’, actually

👉 Amorim takes his place on New Man Utd Manager Giddiness Index we just invented

He added: “We have to remember that the Portuguese league is inferior to the Premier League, but when Manchester City came to visit Lisbon, he scored a hat-trick, so he’s fully capable of scoring in England.

“He has played for Coventry and scored goals, he knows the English mentality. I think his next step is to play in the Premier League and he can really choose which team he wants to play in.”

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker reckons the signing of Gyokeres “would be amazing” for the Red Devils if they could get it over the line.

“I think it would be amazing if Man United can sign Gyokeres. In my opinion, it would be one of the best possible signings and maybe one of the best signings in recent times in the Premier League.

“He knows how Amorim wants to play and vice versa. He would be the perfect addition, and also add some competition to Højlund who really needs it, because he hasn’t shown enough yet.

“Gyokeres would be a top striker in the Premier League.”

READ NEXT: Ranking Ruben Amorim’s 12 ‘first signings’ by chance of *actually* being his first Man Utd signing