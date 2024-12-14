A pundit thinks head coach Ruben Amorim is already ‘fed up’ with one of his Manchester United players as his performances have not been ‘good enough’.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as Man Utd’s head coach last month and his start at Old Trafford has been mixed.

He started with a three-game unbeaten run, but they have lost two Premier League games in a row against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways in midweek as they beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1. This weekend, they face arch-rivals Man City, who are eight points clear of Amorim’s side in the Premier League.

There is expected to be an overhaul at Man Utd in 2025 and Marcus Rashford is expected to be one casualty of Amorim’s rebuild.

Man Utd need to sell players to raise funds and Rashford has reportedly been deemed the ‘obvious candidate’ to be let go.

Former Premier League forward Troy Deeney believes Amorim is already ‘fed up’ with Rashford, who has been slammed for his poor ‘application’.

‘Marcus Rashford looks like he is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders,’ Deeney wrote in his column for The Sun.

‘Everything is always everybody else’s fault and his application stinks.

‘He is still capable of moments. It wouldn’t surprise me if he goes and scores the winner against Manchester City this weekend and then goes missing for the next few weeks.’

‘He knows he can live off these “moments” and nothing more, and that isn’t good enough. It is the same old cycle.

‘A new manager comes in and for three of four games you see a “new Rashford” and then he slips back into his old ways and old form.

‘He then begins to get dropped. We saw it on Thursday night, subbed off against Viktoria Plzen and already United boss Ruben Amorim looks fed up with him.

‘Look, I’ve been there. It’s not nice when that is happening. As a striker you want to be left on to build some momentum, but I was at the Emirates when he came on against Arsenal last week. He was a disgrace.

‘Amorim summed it up best when he joined, telling Rashford he will get full support but it is up to him as a player, a person.

‘That’s where the problem lies. Nobody wants Rashford to fail, but if he keeps delivering these substandard performances then we will all keep on saying the same things.’