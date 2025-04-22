Man Utd are hoping to bring Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils came minutes away from an almost certain exit from the Europa League last week after ten-man Lyon took a two-goal lead in extra-time to make it 4-2 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate.

However, a stunning comeback saw Man Utd score three goals in seven minutes through Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire to secure their place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Onana remained in the spotlight for the Red Devils after conceding four goals against the French opposition with the Cameroon international reinstated into the starting XI following Ruben Amorim’s decision to drop him for their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle.

The former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper was at fault for both of Lyon’s goals in the first leg and now there are further reports that he could leave this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on the situation surrounding Onana’s future at Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Onana in general, the situation can be one to watch in the summer transfer window because I told you in January that Onana signed with a new agent. The agent is Fali Ramadani, Lian Sports, so he decided to trust Ramadani to take care of his future in January.

“There is interest from the Saudi Pro League since he was at Inter, but he preferred a move to Man Utd. He had this dream to play for Manchester Man Utd. Now I can say that the interest from the Saudi Pro League is still there for Onana. So there is still strong interest.”

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein also gave his thoughts on Onana after Amorim dropped the Cameroon international, he told NBC Sports: “It does raise questions about the future of Onana. He joined for £47.2 million in the summer of 2023, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

“Unless somebody came in with huge money for him, the hopes of United selling him for a profit are almost non-existent, and that would mean a PSR – Profitability and Sustainability – loss, which could rule out the possibility of selling him.

“He has switched agents in recent months. That was meant for a new contract to improve terms, but he may not have to look at trying to shift his player. And this would not have been expected for Manchester United. It wasn’t on the agenda, another goalkeeper.”

And now Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha claim that Porto goalkeeper Costa is now a ‘firm bet’ for Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that that Costa has now emerged as the Red Devils’ ‘preferred goalkeeper to replace Onana’ and they have ‘already begun monitoring the Portuguese international’.

Correio de Manha continues:

‘The Porto goalkeeper is on the radar of several English clubs, namely the two Manchester giants. United, led by Ruben Amorim, are doing some field work and have sent envoys to Dragão to watch Diogo Costa in action in the match against Famalicao.’

The report explains that Porto could be open to a deal with the goalkeeper having a €75m release clause: