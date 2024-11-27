Man Utd: Ruben Amorim ‘makes firm decision’ on ‘struggling duo’ after ‘major’ move from Euro giants

According to reports, new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has ‘made a firm decision’ on two ‘struggling’ players amid exit speculation.

Earlier this month, Amorim was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked amid Man Utd‘s miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign.

39-year-old Amorim had his first game in charge on Sunday afternoon as Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town.

United’s performance at Portman Road made it clear that Amorim has a massive job at Old Trafford and he could overhaul his squad in the coming months.

The Red Devils have struggled in attack this season as they have only scored 13 goals in their 12 Premier League matches.

Alejandro Garnacho is their leading scorer with three goals, while Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have just three goals between them this term.

After scoring 30 goals in all competitions during Ten Hag’s first season, Rashford’s form has rapidly declined and is being linked with a move to Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Earlier this week, a report claimed PSG have taken a ‘major step’ towards signing Rashford, but a report from Caught Offside claims Amorim has ‘made a firm decision’ on the England international and Hojlund.

It is noted that the ‘struggling duo’ have a future under Amorim, who ‘has made it clear that he doesn’t want them to leave the club in upcoming transfer windows’.

The report explains.

‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that despite the poor form of Rashford and Hojlund up front at the moment, Amorim is keen to keep them at Old Trafford. ‘Paris Saint-Germain are long-term admirers of Rashford and are understood to be keen on the England international again at the moment due to the patchy form of Luis Enrique’s side. ‘The Ligue 1 giants lost star forward Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer, and they could surely do with a big-name attacker signing like Rashford for that left-hand forward role. ‘Still, it seems United will not be entertaining offers for Rashford any time soon, while young Danish star Hojlund will also get the chance to keep on developing and improving.’

The same cannot be said for Zirkzee, though. It is noted that it ‘might be a different story’ with the summer signing.