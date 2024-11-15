Amorim says he’s ‘where I am supposed to be’ in first Man Utd interview as RvN pens farewell message

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim says he is “where I am supposed to be” in his first interview as Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils appointed Amorim a couple of weeks ago as they moved quickly to replace Ten Hag, who they sacked after a terrible start to the new season.

Man Utd only won three of their opening nine matches under Ten Hag and have gained another four points in the two games since his departure, against Chelsea and Leicester City, with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy doing well in his short stint.

The Red Devils have done well to keep goals out this term with 12 conceded in 11 matches but they have the fourth-worst attack in the Premier League and sit 13th in the table.

Amorim has a big job on his hands to turn their fortunes around but in his first interview as Man Utd manager, the former Sporting Lisbon boss insisted he is “where I am supposed to be”.

The new Man Utd boss told MUTV: “You watch on TV and you know that it’s big and it’s impressive, but when you are here you can feel it and I think you feel the history.

“I’m really, really proud to be a Manchester United coach, so it’s amazing. It’s a real honour to be here.”

When told by the interviewer that there is a “weight to the place but it does lift you up”, Amorim added: “That’s really funny because I feel very relaxed.

“Maybe because its not gameday, when we have a game I’m a different guy but I really don’t feel the weight.

“I’m really excited and I’m quite relaxed you know. I think I am where I am supposed to be. That’s the feeling.”

On the same day, Van Nistelrooy, who was told he would no longer be needed at Man Utd, penned a farewell message to the Red Devils fans after a short stint back at Old Trafford.

Van Nistelrooy wrote on social media: “To everyone at Manchester United Football Club, in particular the backroom staff, the players and the fans.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support.

“It has been a privilege and honour to represent the club as a player, coach and manager, and I will always cherish the memories we have shared together.

“M.U.F.C will always have a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon – not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it!

“All the best and take care, Ruud.”