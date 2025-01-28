Man Utd: Amorim lands ‘first signing’ as ‘verbal agreement’ struck after third bid

Manchester United have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Italian club Lecce for Patrick Dorgu, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Dorgu will be Ruben Amorim’s first signing as Man Utd head coach.

The versatile youngster was quickly identified as Amorim’s top left-wing-back transfer target despite links to his former Sporting player Nuno Mendes – who is currently at Paris Saint-Germain – and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Lecce have stood firm with their €40million (£34m) asking price, rejecting two bids from the Premier League giants.

Man Utd have reportedly reached an agreement with the Serie A outfit at the third time of asking.

Transfer expert Romano has given the transfer the ‘here we go’ treatment and says the Red Devils will pay €35m (£29.3m) including add-ons for the 20-year-old Danish international.

‘Patrick Dorgu to Manchester United, here we go!’ Romano said.

‘Verbal agreement in place with Lecce, documents to be checked in next 24h.

‘Fee will be €30m plus €5m in add-ons not guaranteed.

‘Long term contract agreed days ago with the player…and first signing for Ruben Amorim.’

Dorgu’s former coach, Jens Olsen, has told Man Utd fans what to expect from the promising wing-back.

“You could say that it’s a very good picture of what football is like and how it may have developed,” Dorgu’s Denmark Under-19s manager said.

“The thing is that there are many paths to the goal.

“Patrick left North Zealand and went to a slightly smaller place in Italy and took the chance there, where he has been really well-educated, especially in the defensive part of the game, where he may have lacked something at Lecce.

“I was really happy with him. I think he had some exciting skills. I had him on the national team, and he stuck with it pretty quickly.

“Patrick is fast, he is forward-thinking, he can head both offensively and defensively, and he has a very, very good left foot.

“He is a creative player who can also play on the pitch and solve some things. I am incredibly happy that I brought him in and just believed in him in that situation, and I am really happy for him, in terms of how his career has developed.”

While Olsen gave a glistening reference, he did admit he hopes Dorgu chooses to join a club with more “structure”.

“If I have to be a little cheeky, I hope he chooses something other than Manchester United right now,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s a bad fit, but they’re just in a period where… I don’t know if you can afford to say no to United, but maybe somewhere where there’s a little more structure and where things fit in with his pace.

“Sometimes things have to go in the right order, if you can say it like that.”

