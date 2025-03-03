Man Utd boss Amorim could now be ‘forced to sell family silver’ instead of ‘underachieving players’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim could now be forced to sell some of his star players this summer than concentrate on getting rid of underperforming players, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Amorim’s side moving up to 14th in the Premier League table after beating Ipswich 3-2 last week.

Man Utd are now clear of the relegation zone but have little chance of making Europe unless they go on a run of results not seen yet this season.

Results and performances have been worse under Amorim than predecessor Erik ten Hag with the players struggling to get to grips with his system, style of play and philosophy.

The Red Devils brough in Patrick Dorgu to attempt to help the situation in the January transfer window but the Portuguese head coach needs a lot more than one player to turn around their fortunes.

Man Utd, who exited the FA Cup to Fulham on Sunday, are likely to miss out on playing in Europe next season unless they can win the Europa League with the Red Devils playing Real Sociedad in the Round of 16.

And no Champions League football once again would cost the club heavily with The Sun claiming that Man Utd are ‘staring at a £100million-plus black hole as the cost of their season of Hell is laid bare’.

Failure to win the Europa League, which gives the champions a place in next season’s Champions League, ‘will have a dramatic effect on Amorim’s summer funds and potential spending plans’.

As well as the huge amount given for just participating in the Champions League and gate receipts etc, there is also the potential £31m that Man Utd are set to miss out on by potentially finishing 14th instead of fourth in the Premier League.

The Sun adds:

‘It all adds up to a huge headache for Amorim and the club – which has already announced that ticket price increases and a major cost-cutting programme is required as the Old Trafford hierarchy conjure with looming Profitability and Sustainability Rules issues. ‘The confirmation from Prem chiefs that PSR will still apply next season, with clubs only allowed to make “permitted losses” of £105m over three years, will plunge United into further financial concerns. ‘But PSR requirements and the impact of this season’s failures on the club’s income stream may now force Amorim to sell the family silver in this summer’s transfer market – and prevent him getting rid of some of the under-achieving players.’

Former Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke thinks that Amorim has missed a trick to get some initial results before attempting to build his philosophy once he gets his own players in.

Yorke said: “I do believe that despite the challenges of where United are, as a manager, you’ve got to stabilise the club. You’ve still got to win football matches. And no one will say go beat Liverpool, City, Arsenal.

“When Brentford, Crystal Palace, Brighton beat you, you’ve got to ask yourself some questions.

“How could David Moyes go to a team that was struggling more than United and suddenly turn that around?

“I’m not saying that Amorim’s not a good manager. We’re not asking you to beat Liverpool, we’re not asking you to beat Arsenal. All we’re saying is, just win some football matches against teams that you should be beating.

“And if you’re not going to win against the big boys, and you’re not going to start winning against the small boys, when are you going to start?

“Moyes has done well at Everton but certainly we’ve got better players at United. Somehow, he’s managed to turn it around while we continue to struggle.

“I’m not saying beat the big teams. I’m just saying beat the lower teams and win the winnable games. We’re in 15th place. People still think that we are safe. I am not so sure. There’s still a long way. And the more games you are losing to, the harder it gets.

“Amorim is in a difficult place right now. He needs to find a way out.”

