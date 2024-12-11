Man Utd: Amorim ‘forces’ three stars to ‘pack bags’ with ‘sentenced’ player ‘offered’ to Euro giants

According to reports, Ruben Amorim is showing ‘no mercy’ as he is ‘forcing’ three players to leave in 2025 and one has been ‘offered’ to FC Barcelona.

Amorim has endured a difficult start at Man Utd as his side have suffered back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The 39-year-old and INEOS are already prepared to wield the axe and make wholesale changes to Man Utd’s squad in the coming months as the Premier League giants have failed in the transfer department in recent windows.

The Red Devils are currently way off being able to compete for the Premier League title and there is likely to be a major overhaul overseen by Amorim next year as his side are currently 13th in the Premier League and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Man City before Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Unfortunately for Amorim, it’s been reported that he will have a ‘tight budget’ to work with in January and is unlikely to secure a big-money signing in the winter.

It’s subsequently been reported that Man Utd need to sell unwanted players to raise funds for additions in January and next summer. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg believes “over half” of the squad are “serious candidates” to be sold.

“Internally, Manchester United agree that over half of the players in the squad are serious candidates for sale in the winter or summer if good offers come in,” Plettenberg revealed.

“Ruben #Amorim is to be given the opportunity to make a rebuild, which will require urgent sales.

“Currently, players considered unsellable include Diallo, Mainoo, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro, Onana, and 2-3 other key players.”

A report in Spain claims Amorim ‘wants to release three players’ as they have been ‘put on the market’ and ‘sentenced’ to an exit.

It is noted that Amorim ‘will have no mercy on players he considers do not have the necessary level to help United and has already put together a list of candidates to pack their bags next June, or even in January’.

The three stars being ‘forced’ to ‘pack their bags’ are Antony, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford.

Regarding Rashford, the report claims the out-of-form England forward can ‘say goodbye’ and has been ‘offered’ to Barcelona.