Man Utd: Amorim’s former player named ‘main target’ as ‘United sources’ reveal worrying admission
According to reports, Manchester United have chosen their ‘main’ transfer target, while the Premier League giants have ruled out one signing.
The Red Devils have struggled following the arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim as they have lost six of their eleven matches in all competitions.
Earlier this week, Man Utd suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Newcastle United and this scoreline flattered the hosts, who offered very little.
United are only seven points clear of the relegation zone so a massive rebuild is required in 2025 and this could start during the January transfer window.
Amorim does not have a massive budget, but a report from The Daily Mail claims PSG left-back Nuno Mendes is their ‘main target’.
Mendes previously worked under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon and he’s the perfect wing-back for his system at Man Utd. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed their interest in the 22-year-old.
‘Signing a player in this position is in United’s plans for 2025, but he’s not the only player they appreciate.
‘PSG had a verbal agreement to extend the contract of Mendes and they are insisting on keeping him at the Ligue 1 club, so it’s not going to be an easy deal for them to do.
‘Securing his signature certainly won’t be easy, but with his contract expiring in 2026, PSG could be forced into a sale if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract.’
The report from The Daily Mail explains:
‘The main target at left wing-back is Nuno Mendes, who played for Amorim for two years at Sporting Lisbon. Mendes is at Paris Saint-Germain who want to extend his contract but may be willing to sell the 22-year-old player if he is reluctant to re-sign.
‘Amorim is keen to make a signing in January even though United have done a deal to bring in teenage Paraguay left back Diego Leon for £3m from Cerro Porteno in the summer.
‘A striker will be harder to sign in January but United have been linked with Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli. There is a clause in the deal allowing Napoli to recall Osimhen in January and sell him if the right offer comes in, but United sources believe it is unlikely they could sign someone of his profile and salary at the moment.
‘If back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir leaves in search of first-team football, United are understood to have looked at Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens as possible competition for Andre Onana.’