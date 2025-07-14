Head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly ‘frustrated’ at how this summer transfer window is going for Manchester United after making two ‘priority demands’.

This is Amorim‘s first summer transfer window as Man Utd boss and it is not going to plan for the head coach.

The Red Devils require a massive squad overhaul as their dire 2024/25 campaign proved that most of their players are not good enough and need to be replaced.

Amorim may regret his decision to join Man Utd mid-season as his unsuited squad struggled to adapt to his preferred 3-4-3 formation as they plummeted to 15th in the Premier League and lost in the Europa League final.

A win over Spurs in the Europa League final would have been a huge boost as it would have secured Champions League football and a huge injection of cash, but the defeat leaves them with a limited budget and sales are required to raise funds.

READ: Man Utd ‘agree terms’ for ‘very close major’ third signing as ‘approval granted’ amid ‘compromise’



But with United yet to offload any of their pricey outcasts, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon are their only summer signings.

Man Utd really ought to get a wriggle on as they still have loads of business to do, but a fresh report has claimed that club chiefs face paying ‘millions’ to get three players off their books.

It is clearly a mess and a report from Flashscore claims Amorim is ‘frustrated’ amid United’s ‘struggle in the transfer market’.

It is also noted that he was ‘clear about two transfer priorities for Manchester United at the end of last season’, as he ‘demanded a proven goalscorer to address the lack of firepower in attack and also wanted a reliable goalkeeper who could be trusted in key moments’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Fabrizio Romano rules out Man Utd ‘hijack’ of £65m striker deal: ‘This is not true’

👉 Man Utd fight Everton for ‘bargain of the summer’ as Romano confirms transfer ‘in the next days’

👉 Man Utd ‘agree’ £17m transfer for flop with ‘severance package’ being discussed in £56m loss

It is claimed that ‘Amorim still does not have the profile of striker he asked for’ after he ‘pushed for Victor Osimhen or Viktor Gyokeres as he wanted a No. 9 with presence, pedigree, and consistency’.

And while it is also pointed out that there is ‘internal frustration that no attackers have been moved on’, the goalkeeper situation has ‘taken a fresh hit’.

The report claims: