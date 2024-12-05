Amorim ‘furious’ at ‘brain-dead’ Man Utd star as the Red Devils lost to Arsenal

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim was spotted being “furious” with forward Marcus Rashford during the second half in their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat under new head coach Amorim at the Emirates Stadium with two set-piece goals from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba settling the match in the Gunners’ favour.

That defeat knocked Man Utd back into the bottom half and they could fall further down the Premier League table if Fulham and Bournemouth win their matches on Thursday evening.

Goals have been a problem for much of the season but a 4-0 win over Everton at the weekend gave Man Utd fans hope that they could have turned a corner under Amorim.

Rashford and summer signing Zirkzee both scored braces as the Red Devils beat the Toffees on Sunday but their attackers were out of form again at Arsenal.

Roy Keane hit out at Rashford for his “shocking” performance in his 31 minutes on the pitch after coming on as one of three substitutions in the 59th minute.

And Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst has claimed that Amorim was “furious” at Rashford for conceding a corner before Arsenal’s second goal of the match.

Watching from the press box, Luckhurst saw Man Utd boss Amorim berating Rashford for giving away a set-piece after Arsenal had battered them all night with corners.

Luckhurst wrote on X: “And what was Rashford doing by conceding that daft corner? Amorim looked furious at that.”

And Luckhurst gave Rashford a 4/10 rating in his player ratings column in the Manchester Evening News and called his decision to give away the corner as “brain-dead”.

Luckhurst wrote: “Conceded a brain-dead corner for Arsenal’s second goal. 4.”

Summer signing Matthijs de Ligt – who has received quite a bit of criticism since joining the club – was “really disappointed” with the two goals Man Utd conceded against Arsenal.

De Ligt told MUTV: “Obviously, what I said, we’re really disappointed. Especially if you concede goals like this, chances like that.

“But, as you mentioned, we are on the road to improve as a team. I think the manager has said it also. Maybe if you do it a certain way, we have a bigger chance of getting results right now, but in the future we stay the same and we won’t improve.”

Touching on the positives during their defeat in north London, De Ligt added: “Obviously, now the feeling is really disappointed. But, as you mentioned, there were some positives, what you say, the defensive phase.

“The amount amount of chances we conceded without the set plays, also. Obviously, in the end, we play a little bit more offensive, leave a little bit more space, and you get some chances against, but in general, I think that was quite good.”