Man Utd star ‘not indispensable’ to Amorim as Real Madrid target ‘could leave in summer’

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd could sell Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window as he’s ‘not indispensable’ to Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

There has been a lot of change at Man Utd this season with five new signings in the summer transfer window and a number of players also departing Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag was also replaced by Ruben Amorim as Red Devils manager earlier this week with the Portuguese taking over officially earlier this month.

Man Utd have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with the Red Devils currently 12th after winning just four of their opening 12 matches, which includes a 1-1 draw against Ipswich in Amorim’s first match in charge on Sunday.

Amorim’s side came for 2-1 down to beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the Europa League group stage on Thursday night with Garnacho scoring the opening goal of the game inside a minute.

Despite the opening goal, solely created by Rasmush Hojlund’s pressing of the Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper, Garnacho could be on his way in the summer.

Spanish website Fichajes claim that Garnacho ‘could leave’ Man Utd in the summer transfer window amid reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring the 20-year-old.

Garnacho ‘could be living out his final months at Old Trafford’ as he ‘does not seem to be an indispensable piece’ of Amorim’s plans going forward.

Amorim, ‘who took over the dugout with clear ideas about the profile of players he needs, would not rule out the departure of the Madrid native if a suitable replacement is found to cover his position.’

Fichajes add: ‘His style of play does not seem to fit in with Amorim’s tactical plans, who is looking for a more structured approach on the wings. This discrepancy could open the door to his departure, especially if the club finds an interesting offer in the next transfer window.’

Man Utd ‘have not yet made an official decision, the current situation suggests that the player’s continuity is not guaranteed’.

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has told Garnacho to ignore his critics after receiving some stick from a small section of the Man Utd fanbase this season.

Smith told Ace Odds: “He’s a young lad still. I think as you get older, you can shrug it off more. I mean, he’s been one of their better players. He’s such a brilliant talent.

“It’s a bit of a mystery why you would get to stick off anybody. I saw that little video clip of some supporter outside the ground.

“You get it, and as you get older, you don’t take any notice of it. He’s a young lad, and he’s one to cherish. He is for the next few years, for United.

“He just needs to ignore the noise from outside. The fans in Old Trafford have adopted Ronaldo’s song for him, and they love him. Why wouldn’t you with what he’s produced?

“You’re always going to have your critics. I would always tell players to stay off social media, but I don’t think they do. They’ll find it hard to do that.

“Just concentrate on your game. Listen to your manager. If he’s happy with you, if your teammates are happy with you, you’re doing the right thing.”