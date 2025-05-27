Amorim told ‘get rid’ of £43m Man Utd star in six-man summer clearout at Old Trafford

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has told Man Utd to “get rid” of six first-team players in a summer clearout under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have had a rotten season with Amorim failing to improve performances or results since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November.

Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League after their final day win over Aston Villa with only four sides scoring fewer goals than the Red Devils this term.

Amorim’s side have the perfect opportunity to put this season behind them last Wednesday as they faced Tottenham in the Europa League final but Man Utd lost 1-0 to a Brennan Johnson goal.

There are rumours that a number of Amorim’s current squad will have to depart and Sutton has recommended that Man Utd “get rid” of six players.

Combing through the whole squad, Sutton’s first pick to leave was Matthijs de Ligt, who Man Utd bought for £43m in 2024.

READ: Gravenberch, Murphy, Caicedo: Top 10 most improved Premier League players this season

Sutton told the Daily Mail: “If I had to choose between keeping him or Harry Maguire, it’s a no contest. De Ligt doesn’t bring what’s required to the back line.”

Injury-prone Luke Shaw was next: “I’d biff him off now, not least because of his injury record. I like him as a player when fit, but it’s time to part ways.”

Manuel Ugarte, who was another summer signing, also faces the chop in Sutton’s eyes, the former Premier League striker added: “Not impressed by him, not for a fee that could hit £51m. Could United recoup close to that? Well, that’s not my problem!”

On Casemiro, Sutton continued: “His legs are shot. Yes, he’s got experience in abundance. But he cannot keep up in this system or at this level.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘hold talks’ over £50m transfer for PL star as they target ‘second Wolves star’ after Cunha

👉 Worst player at each Premier League club: Hojlund, Lewis-Skelly, Gusto, Yates…

👉 Arsenal ‘offer contract until 2030’ for dream Man Utd target as Red Devils face transfer collapse

Joshua Zirkzee has scored just three Premier League goals all season and Sutton reckons they need to “get rid”: “United want to get to the top of the Premier League and into the Champions League. Is Zirkzee a player who gets you there? Not for me, he isn’t.”

Similar to Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund’s goalscoring this season has been poor, Sutton said: “I don’t think he has that striker quality required for the Premier League. Hard worker but not the source of goals they desperately need.”

But former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Sutton gave Man Utd boss Amorim the benefit of the doubt and reckons the Red Devils board should “keep” him.

On Amorim, Sutton continued: “Ruben Amorim doesn’t adapt, and he says he never will. To make his time with United a success, he needs to be backed with players who suit his style.

“The issue is I don’t know how much they’ve got to spend. United are now penny pinchers and, besides, will big players want to go there? But I’d keep Amorim, as long as they help him.”