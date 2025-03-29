Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ swoop for £67m Bundesliga striker with 19 goals this season

Manchester United are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who the Bundesliga side want £67million for.

United have struggled in front of goal with two strikers who it was felt were promising in the last two summers. They signed Rasmus Hojlund in 2023 and Joshua Zirkzee in 2024.

Between them this season, they have six goals in the Premier League, with Hojlund having played 24 games in the competition and Zirkzee 29.

It seems evident that they’re currently not up to standard, and while the club could wait to see if that happens with one or both of them, in the meantime, they will surely want a striker up top who can find the net.

According to Florian Plettenberg, United are ‘seriously considering’ Ekitike as that striker. His club, Frankfurt, are said to be aware of the Red Devils’ interest.

Ekitike has 19 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, which would make him the second-most productive player in the United side, behind Bruno Fernandes, who has been perhaps the only properly in form player at the club this season.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus are all said to have registered interest in Ekitike. At Arsenal, Alexander Isak is still said to be the priority, though it seems it will be hard for them to land the Newcastle striker.

If Ekitike is given the choice between the other three clubs, United, Liverpool and Juventus, it seems unlikely that the Red Devils will be chosen.

Liverpool are far clear at the top of the Premier League, so it would seem that would be the best place to go of the two English sides.

That said, if United are the only side who were to lodge a bid, they’d of course be in the best position. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

