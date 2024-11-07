According to reports, new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has already decided that one of Erik ten Hag’s signings is ‘not in his plans’.

Ten Hag won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at Man Utd, but his struggles in the Premier League and Europe weighed him down before he was sacked at the end of last month.

The Dutchman had a major say in transfers and the Premier League giants made some poor signings while he was in charge.

Most of his recruits have struggled at Man Utd and Gary Neville reckons Ten Hag made “two of the worst signings” in their history.

However, Andre Onana – who initially struggled following his move from Inter Milan – has come good for Man Utd and has been one of their most consistent performers over the past year.

The Cameroon international – who previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax – was bought for around £43m when Man Utd were in the market for a goalkeeper to replace David De Gea during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Ten Hag left Man Utd after his side only won three of their opening nine Premier League games, so Amorim could push co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team to make signings once the winter transfer window opens.

A report claims Man Utd’s priority is on signing a striker and centre-midfielder but they could also do with bringing in a new left-back.

This could make for a hectic January window and despite his positive form, Onana’s future is reportedly at risk as Amorim ‘doesn’t want him’ and is prepared to say ‘goodbye’.

It is claimed that Amorim has ‘not hesitated to point out that several aspects of the squad must change’ and Onana is the ‘first player who does not enter into his plans’.

Amorim is right if he’s recognised that Man Utd’s ‘squad must change’, but he should have more pressing concerns about other positions.

Given he’s been one of Man Utd’s standout performers, it’s hard to see a scenario where Onana is replaced in 2025, but the report claims his ‘future is up in the air’ as Amorim is ‘unconvinced’.