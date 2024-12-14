Man Utd: Amorim ‘green lights’ £29m ‘blockbuster signing’ as Red Devils ‘move clear’ of Real Madrid

According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has sanctioned another signing as he prepares to rebuild his squad in 2025.

Amorim’s tenure at Man Utd got off to a promising start as they went on a three-game unbeaten run, but they suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways in midweek against Viktoria Plzen, but they have a tougher test against Man City on Sunday as they face their arch-rivals at the Etihad.

Amorim will be aware that his side are miles away from challenging from the Premier League title and he’ll be keen to make signings in January and next summer.

One of his priorities will be to sign a new left-back as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been dogged by injuries in recent seasons.

Man Utd are understood to be close to signing a teenage left-back, but Amorim could also look to acquire a more immediate solution and they are being linked with several targets.

READ: Garnacho 5th), Diallo 4th): Man Utd’s ‘unsellable’ seven ranked on how unsellable they *actually* are



A report on Friday claimed Man Utd have made an offer that’s ‘impossible to refuse’ to sign Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez.

The 23-year-old has shone for Girona in recent seasons and a report in Spain claims Amorim has given the ‘green light’ for Man Utd to make this ‘blockbuster signing’.

‘Manchester United have set their sights on Girona full-back Miguel Gutiérrez after receiving the backing of their manager, Rubén Amorim , to complete the deal. This move aims to strengthen one of the team’s most vulnerable positions ahead of the winter transfer market. Although Gutierrez is under contract with Girona until 2025, United will be looking to negotiate a fee below the €35m (£29m) stipulated in his release clause. The situation could be complicated by the deal which gives Real Madrid 50% of any future sale, putting pressure on Girona to maximise their profit.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Amorim ‘fed up’ of ‘disgraceful’ star not ‘good enough’ amid ‘stinking’ attitude – pundit

👉 Paul Merson names Man Utd trio to ‘expose’ Man City; makes result prediction with one factor decisive

👉 Rasmus Hojlund goes ‘MAD’ as Man Utd boss gets ‘ruthless’ in Plzen

Man Utd are also being linked with alternatives and AC Milan star Theo Hernandez is being mooted as a potential option.

Hernandez is more proven than Gutierrez, but he is also more expensive. Another report in Spain says Man Utd have ‘moved clear’ fo Real Madrid in the race to sign him as they have ‘ruled out’ the transfer.