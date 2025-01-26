Man Utd boss Amorim gives ‘green light’ to Chelsea ‘swap deal’ with both players ‘open’ to transfer

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho are both ‘open’ to a January swap deal, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to do some business in the January transfer window but the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules are reportedly hindering their pursuit of big targets in the winter.

Lecce star Patrick Dorgu is their main target for Ruben Amorim’s left wing-back position, while they are also hoping to bring in an attacker before the transfer deadline.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Friday night that Man Utd are ‘considering a swap’ deal for Chelsea attacker Nkunku with Garnacho potentially going in the other direction.

And now Plettenberg has issued an update on a possible swap deal with both Nkunku and Garnacho ‘open’ to the potential transfer.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘As exclusively reported yesterday, there have been initial concrete ideas in recent days among all parties involved about a potential swap between Alejandro #Garnacho and Christopher #Nkunku. Nothing is advanced yet, but the topic has been explored. Both clubs are now in direct contact, and both players are open to a move. #MUFC #CFC Nkunku also has an agreement with Bayern.’

Reports in Spain claim that Man Utd boss Amorim has ‘given the green light’ to the ‘swap deal that turns the Premier League upside down’.

Amorim has ‘approved this operation’ while Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is ‘open to letting Nkunku go if it allows him to bring in a young star like Garnacho’.

The Man Utd head coach ‘appreciates Garnacho’s potential, the Portuguese coach is willing to sacrifice him if it allows him to strengthen the team in key areas’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Six Man Utd stars who could join Solskjaer’s Besiktas after Rashford inevitably snubs ‘crazy’ transfer

👉 Man Utd have second bid of £27m ‘rejected’ with Red Devils set to turn to £15m alternative

👉 Rashford seen as most ‘realistic’ Barcelona signing but they want Liverpool, Newcastle stars instead

Arsenal legend Paul Merson thinks Man Utd should “drop off” Garnacho at Chelsea as the Red Devils would be getting “a signing and a half” in Nkunku.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “If I’m Man United I’m getting that deal done. 100%. If I’m Man United I’m dropping him off! And picking up and Nkunku.

“I am because he’s a good player. I mean he’s just bang unlucky at Chelsea because of [Cole] Palmer. Because Palmer’s done unbelievably well, he just hasn’t got in.

“Oh, he’s a good player, honestly, if Man United I got him, they’d get a signing and a half. Honestly, they would.

“I’m with Tim [Sherwood], I don’t get the Garnacho one. He’s not better than [Jadon] Sancho, nowhere near. He’s not better than [Pedro] Neto.

“Him and [Noni] Madueke, you know, they’ll have their days where they look really good, but they won’t be consistent enough.

“But yeah, I don’t see where he plays. But the other lad [Nkunku] walks into the Man United team, absolutely walks into it”