Man Utd: Amorim ‘given green light’ to close loan deal as Red Devils ‘want’ shock Olmo transfer

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has been given a ‘green light’ to push ahead with interest in Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table after losing 2-0 to Wolves on Boxing Day.

Man Utd have only won six of their 18 Premier League matches this campaign and sit a huge 20 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

The January transfer window opens in a couple of days as Amorim hopes that Man Utd board can provide him with reinforcements to help his floundering team.

And one player consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford is former Chelsea centre-back Christensen with Barcelona ready to allow him to leave in the January transfer window.

A report in Todofichajes claims that Christensen ‘is very likely to leave Barcelona this summer’ but Man Utd are targeting a loan deal that they can turn into a permanent transfer in six months.

With the Dane’s salary continuing ‘to be a burden’ for the Catalan giants, ‘it seems that his destiny could be in England’ and Man Utd are ‘currently the main bidders for the centre-back’s services’.

Interest from Newcastle ‘has apparently faded as the season has gone by’ and Man Utd boss Amorim has ‘already given the green light to close the deal’.

The report adds that ‘negotiations between the two clubs are already taking place and everything points to the fact that he could arrive on loan, with United retaining a purchase option that would rise to €18M’.

Barcelona are facing the possibility of Dani Olmo being unavailable for the second half of the season after a court rejected the La Liga side’s lawsuit to ensure he was registered beyond the end of December.

After moving from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, the Spain international was granted a temporary registration after Christensen suffered his long-term injury.

However, La Liga issued a statement on Friday after the court’s decision: “LaLiga has today learned of the ruling… rejecting the request for the provisional registration of Dani Olmo until June 30, 2025, on the grounds that none of the necessary conditions for the adoption of an interim measure have been met.

And in case Barcelona fail to overturn the court’s decision, Todofichajes has also revealed that Olmo’s agent ‘has been in Manchester and there are several clubs in the United Kingdom that are interested in signing him.’

Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal all ‘want’ the Spain international if he becomes available and the report is clear that if he isn’t registered at Barcelona then ‘he will go to the Premier League’.