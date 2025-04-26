According to reports, Ruben Amorim has ‘found’ his preferred replacement for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, whose ‘future is uncertain’.

Onana‘s form has fallen off a cliff after he grew into his debut season at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils invested around £47m to sign Onana from Serie A giants Inter Milan to replace David De Gea. who left the Premier League giants upon the expiry of his contract after the 2022/23 campaign.

United’s current No.1 overcame a few disastrous performances to impress last season, but he has made mistakes at increased regularity this season and has been heavily criticised for his showings.

Onan’s dire form is making the signing of a new goalkeeper a priority for Man Utd this summer and they have been linked with several potential replacements ahead of the next transfer window.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd have made ‘contact’ over the possibility of signing Espanyol standout Joan Garcia, who is also linked with Arsenal.

23-year-old Garcia has sparkled for Espanyol in La Liga this season as they have moved away from the relegation zone and there is a £25m release clause in his contract.

A new report in Spain claims Amorim has ‘found’ Onana’s replacement with Garcia standing out as the ‘most convincing’ option.

The report explains: