Man Utd: Amorim gives ‘green light’ for INEOS to sign Arsenal target to replace £47m flop
According to reports, Ruben Amorim has ‘found’ his preferred replacement for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, whose ‘future is uncertain’.
Onana‘s form has fallen off a cliff after he grew into his debut season at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils invested around £47m to sign Onana from Serie A giants Inter Milan to replace David De Gea. who left the Premier League giants upon the expiry of his contract after the 2022/23 campaign.
United’s current No.1 overcame a few disastrous performances to impress last season, but he has made mistakes at increased regularity this season and has been heavily criticised for his showings.
Onan’s dire form is making the signing of a new goalkeeper a priority for Man Utd this summer and they have been linked with several potential replacements ahead of the next transfer window.
Earlier this week, a report claimed Man Utd have made ‘contact’ over the possibility of signing Espanyol standout Joan Garcia, who is also linked with Arsenal.
23-year-old Garcia has sparkled for Espanyol in La Liga this season as they have moved away from the relegation zone and there is a £25m release clause in his contract.
A new report in Spain claims Amorim has ‘found’ Onana’s replacement with Garcia standing out as the ‘most convincing’ option.
The report explains:
‘Amorim particularly values his ability to initiate play from the back, his agility in one-on-one situations, and his composure under pressure, qualities he considers essential to his footballing vision. Furthermore, the fact that García was almost called up for the Spanish national team in the last squad list further reinforces his prestige.
‘Espanyol, aware of the interest their goalkeeper is generating, is considering securing him in the coming weeks to secure a substantial sale price.
‘Amorim has reportedly already given the green light to initiate contacts to get ahead of other major European clubs who are also pursuing the young goalkeeper.
The search for a new goalkeeper is just the first step in the profound overhaul Amorim wants to undertake in Manchester.
‘After a mixed season, the Portuguese manager is clear that he needs committed, technically skilled players with a winning mentality. In this context, Joan Garcia represents a strategic profile: young, ambitious, and still adaptable to the demands of English football.’