According to reports, new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has ‘given the green light’ for the Premier League giants to sign Angel Gomes.

Amorim has been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd and his first game in charge was against Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils made the perfect start to this game as Marcus Rashford got on the end of a cross from Amad Diallo to break the deadline inside the opening couple of minutes.

United were unable to kick on, though. Ipswich Town responded well to going behind and Omari Hutchinson netted a deserved equaliser for the hosts just before the interval.

Ipswich arguably had the better chances and were certainly worthy of a point. Following this result, Man Utd are 12th in the Premier League and six points adrift of the Champions League places.

Amorim will likely be keen to add to his squad in January, but recent reports have claimed he is going to have a ‘tight budget’ in the winter window.

Man Utd are expected to be more active in the summer and Gomes is one of the players they are being linked with.

The 24-year-old progressed through the ranks at Old Trafford and left in 2021 after struggling to establish himself as a regular at his boyhood club.

His decision to leave has worked out nicely as he’s shone for Ligue Un side Lille in recent seasons. His form for the French outfit earned him a spot in the England squad under interim boss Lee Carsley.

Gomes’ long-term future is in doubt as he has entered the final year of his contract and he is being linked with several Premier League clubs.

Man Utd are reportedly interested in re-signing the centre-midfielder and a report from Caught Offside claims Amorim has ‘given the green light’ for this ‘return transfer’.