Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim admits it’s “hard” for everyone at the club to “see their friends and teammates losing their jobs” amid the latest round of redundancies.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have had a rocky start to their time as co-owners of the Red Devils after completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club a year ago.

The British billionaire has committed to mass redundancies and cost-cutting exercises at Man Utd in an effort to get the finances at Old Trafford on a stable footing, while angering fans over potential price rises.

They spent a lot of money sacking Erik ten Hag in October and replacing the Dutchman with Portuguese head coach Amorim in November.

And their decision has so far failed to pay off with results and performances worse under Amorim than under Ten Hag’s last few months as Man Utd boss.

Man Utd are currently 15th in the Premier League table with 13 matches to play and at serious risk of having no European football at Old Trafford next season.

The Red Devils announced on Monday that they could make up to another 200 workers redundant as Ratcliffe’s ruthless start to life at Man Utd continues.

Speaking about redundancies at the club, Amorim told a press conference on Tuesday: “We have to address all the problems in the club but one important piece is how we got into this situation. It has to do a lot with the lack of success of the football team. We are the engine of the club. I want to help the team with my job which is to help the team, help the players and the success.”

On how hard it has been for him to manage, Amorim added: “It’s always hard for everybody. They see their friends and teammates losing their jobs but again, I have to focus on what I can do to help the club in this moment and we as a club have to understand what we did wrong to get in this situation.”

When asked whether the negativity surrounding the club makes it harder to win football matches, Amorim replied: “It’s hard enough to win football matches. This year has been really hard for everybody because as a club we have had a lot of changes.

“If you have a football club that is playing well and winning games, it is easier for the fans and everybody to feel the changes. In this moment, we are in a difficult period inside the club and on the pitch.

“We have to do our job and try our best to help the team to perform better.”

On the pressure of playing at home and being expected to win, Amorim continued: “Since I arrived, I expect to win all the games at home. I don’t feel the pressure because I don’t feel it – the supporters are amazing.

“Every time you go to Old Trafford you feel the support until the end. I don’t feel the pressure and we have to stop and think about the last game. It’s a new game and it can be a new story.”