Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has provided an injury update on youngster Ayden Heaven after he had to be stretchered off against Leicester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils celebrated a 3-0 win over the Foxes over the weekend with Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes scoring the goals.

Man Utd moved up to 13th in the Premier League with the win and the top half of the Premier League is now seven points away for the Red Devils.

But the win was slightly soured by a nasty-looking injury to Heaven with the 18-year-old having to be stretchered off early in the second half.

Heaven stretched to cut out a Jamie Vardy cross to deny Patson Daka a chance in a great bit of play but his team-mates’ reaction soon turned to concern after it was clear he was staying down.

He received treatment for around five minutes from the Man Utd medical staff before he was stretchered off, which, for obvious reasons, is usually seen as a sign of a serious injury.

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison is hopeful that Heaven won’t be out too long after an outstanding start to his Man Utd career and reckons he may have rolled his ankle.

Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Ayden Heaven signalled to the bench straight away. Maybe he rolled something but you’ve got to hope the young man is alright.”

After the match, Amorim issued an update on Heaven’s injury but couldn’t give too much clarity, the Man Utd boss said: “It’s hard to know because we have to evaluate during the week.

“Even when he was on the ground he cannot speak and doesn’t know to explain what he’s feeling because he’s so young.

“He already played well against Arsenal and Real Sociedad. Today for me was the most difficult game for him because we expect him to relax a bit, but he was so focused.”

Giving his initial assessment of the win after the match, Man Utd boss Amorim said: “I think it was good. I felt a little bit a lack of energy, but they gave everything. Some players were tired and also with the Ayden [Heaven] problem.

“I think we deserved the win and we controlled the game. We could be better with the ball but I understand after these two weeks with a lot of games. I think the lads deserved the win. And it was a perfect way to end this week with the win for our away supporters.”

