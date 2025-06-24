Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly made his striker preference clear as interest builds in Rasmus Hojlund from two Serie A clubs, while the Red Devils have also allegedly reignited their interest in a midfield target.

According to talkSPORT, Amorim is eager to keep Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford this summer and would prefer to sell Hojlund in order to raise funds for new additions.

Man Utd’s budget remains tight ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, and with the club needing to sell to buy, both of their young forwards have been discussed as potential departures.

But it’s Hojlund who is more likely to move on, just two years after his £72 million arrival from Atalanta.

The Danish international has struggled to find form in Manchester, and scored just 10 goals in 52 appearances last season, including four in the Premier League.

Zirkzee’s numbers were similarly modest – seven goals and three assists in 49 appearances – but Amorim is understood to admire the former Bologna man’s versatility and link-up play.

Both Inter Milan and Napoli are showing strong interest in Hojlund. Inter are said to favour a loan with an option to buy for around €45m (£38m), while Napoli are also weighing up a move as they consider long-term changes in their forward line.

Despite the uncertainty, Hojlund has spoken publicly about his desire to stay at Utd.

Speaking to Ekstra Bladet, the 22-year-old insisted, “I have a contract until 2030, so I expect to play for Manchester United. I’m looking forward to going on a summer vacation, and then I’m fully dedicated to the project that’s underway.”

Man Utd are understood to be reluctant to part ways with Hojlund, but Amorim’s preference and the club’s need to fund incoming deals could force a rethink.

The striker still has five years remaining on his contract, which would help United secure a solid fee. Whether the Premier League side will sanction an exit remains to be seen.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his transfer team weigh up major decisions in attack, there’s also movement in midfield.

According to fresh reports, the club have revived their interest in Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

The 28-year-old is available for just £9million this summer due to a relegation clause in his contract, and INEOS are considering the deal as a low-risk opportunity to strengthen their engine room.

Midfield remains a priority area for reinforcement, with Casemiro’s future uncertain and Kobbie Mainoo still developing

Ndidi is seen as a potential bargain, with Everton and Saudi side Al Ahli also monitoring his situation closely.