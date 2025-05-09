According to reports, Ruben Amorim has performed an ‘incredible U-turn’ on one Manchester United star who could ‘see out his career’ at Old Trafford.

On Thursday night, Man Utd booked their place in the Europa League final, emphatically beating Athletic Club 7-1 on aggregate over two legs in the semi-finals.

United’s run in the Europa League has been their only saving grace in an otherwise disastrous season as Amorim’s side could still finish 17th in the Premier League.

Amorim’s side have gradually improved in recent months, but major changes are still expected in the summer because his squad is not suited to his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Earlier this month, a report claimed only four Man Utd players are ‘immune’ to this summer’s ‘fire sale’ amid their dire form and it’s been widely speculated that Casemiro is on the exit ramp.

United were criticised for investing around £60m plus add-ons to sign the Brazil international, who was given a four-year contract despite being in the final stages of his career.

Casemiro surpassed expectations during his debut season in 2022/23, but his form has declined in recent years as it seemed as if his legs were gone.

However, the 33-year-old’s form has picked up of late and he has been publicly praised by Amorim.

A potential move to the Saudi Pro League has consistently been mooted for Casemiro, but a report from The Sun claims Amorim has performed an ‘incredible U-turn’, with the experienced centre-midfielder ‘ready to see out his career’ at Old Trafford.

It is noted that Casemiro has been ‘revitalised’ in recent games, with ‘United sources saying Amorim has been working closely with the player at Carrington, and now thinks he has a big role to play in the rebuilding of the club’.

Amorim’s fresh stance on Casemiro comes as he ‘believes the player’s experience and versatility could be a key asset as he looks to bring back success at Old Trafford’.

Casemiro remaining at Man Utd has become a ‘serious option’ as he is ‘happy in England and open-minded to seeing out his career at the highest level’.

In a recent interview, Casemiro lifted the lid on his current “mentality”. He said: “Whether I play or don’t play, I am there every day. That is me as a person, that is me. Whether I play or not – all I want is for United to win.

“If United win, I am winning. The most important is that United win. It is not about me winning or another player winning, it is about United winning.

“I want to help in any way I can, I will be there. This is my mentality. That is why I have won what I have won in my career.”