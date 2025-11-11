Ruben Amorim reportedly ‘chuckled privately’ at the suggestion that he and Ange Postecoglou were in the same situation after Tottenham beat Manchester United to the Europa League, making a “bigger club” jibe.

Last season’s Europa League final loss to Spurs was one of the worst moments in Amorim‘s career. He has discussed of late how he considered quitting as a result of the 1-0 loss, in what was a tame affair from both sides.

But that he didn’t has served him well, with United now two points off third-placed Chelsea in the Premier League, and the side finally becoming the outfit that Amorim wants.

After the Europa League final of last season, both Amorim and then-Tottenham boss Postecoglou were in danger, given both their clubs were poorly placed in the Premier League – finishing 15th and 17th respectively.

Postecoglou was given the boot by Spurs despite bringing home silverware, while Amorim has now been in charge for a year at United after being spared.

A report in The Telegraph reveals Amorim found it amusing how it was perceived he and Postecoglou were in the same situation amid their struggles.

It is said he ‘chuckled privately’ at the idea that the pressure they faced was ‘in some way comparable.’

Amorim is said to have remarked: “I can understand the connection between me and Ange, we have the same problems. But with all due respect, I am in a bigger club with bigger pressure.”

United and Tottenham remain in a similar position now, but with Amorim having turned things around himself, while Thomas Frank is the man who has Spurs in a better spot.

Both clubs have played 11 games in the Premier League this season, both have won five, drawn three and lost three, and both sit on 18 points as a result.

Both have scored 19 goals in the league, with the north London club higher due to a better goal difference, having conceded eight goals fewer than United.

Only the league’s bottom five have conceded more goals than the Red Devils so far this season, but only the top three have scored more.

Bryan Mbeumo has been a standout, with the United new boy winning Premier League player of the month in October, and Amorim was desperate to land him, so credit must go to the boss there.

