Amorim ‘left furious’ over Mainoo case as Man Utd boss missed out on key target

Ruben Amorim wanted to bring in Conor Gallagher before the transfer window shut but the Man Utd board insisted on keeping Kobbie Mainoo, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a fairly busy summer, bringing in five new players to help Amorim turn around his fortunes after his side finished 15th in the Premier League last term.

It has been a mixed start to the new season too with one win, one draw and one defeat from their opening three Premier League matches, while they were defeated by League Two side Grimsby Town on penalties in the League Cup last month.

Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo joined in deals totalling close to £200m as Man Utd look to avoid being one of the lowest scoring sides in the Premier League, like last season.

However, many fans and former players reckon some of that money would have been better utilised to bring in a new midfielder before the deadline on September 1.

Man Utd did attempt to bring in Carlos Baleba earlier in the window but a deal was never realistic for this summer with Brighton hoping to get a fee of around £115m for the Cameroon international.

READ: Man Utd top Premier League five-year net spend table after 2025 window

The Red Devils have plenty of midfielders but they are lacking a top-class defensive midfielder, which they will reportedly look to sign over the next two transfer windows.

Amorim has hinted that Mainoo will compete with Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth this summer and the Man Utd starlet attempted to move away from the club before the deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on his YouTube channel on Wednesday: “Kobbie Mainoo, after the Fulham game, went directly to Ruben Amorim and to the club with his agent to say, ‘I’m not happy because here, I don’t play.’

“Manchester United internally decided from what I’m told also with Sir Jim Ratcliffe involved, that they couldn’t sell Kobbie Mainoo. So this was the decision made with all the people involved: directors, CEO, coach and owner.

“I think we have some interesting months ahead because if Kobbie Mainoo plays, the situation will be okay, if Kobbie Mainoo stays on the bench, I think this could be a topic again.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd’s second-choice keepers, Liverpool’s Guehi-shaped hole and other post-window squad gaps

👉 Man Utd learn why Leeds, Sunderland rejected Lammens as PL duo saw Belgian as ‘risk’

👉 Man Utd decide what would ‘prove fatal’ for Amorim this season as sack ruling is made

And now Football Transfers claims that Man Utd boss Amorim ‘has been left furious with the situation at Old Trafford following the summer transfer window, particularly regarding the situation with Kobbie Mainoo’.

The Portuguese head coach was annoyed that ‘Mainoo’s request for a loan move away was rejected by the club’s hierarchy, with the Portuguese having aimed to bring in a midfielder of his own’.

Amorim wanted to sign former Chelsea midfielder Gallagher from Atletico Madrid but Man Utd left it too late to secure the England international.

The report adds: ‘By the time the Red Devils asked Diego Simeone’s side about the player late in the window, they were told that a loan deal was not possible. United were unable and unwilling to fund a permanent move.’

Football Transfers continues: ‘Amorim is displeased that he has been left with a player who had made it clear he did not want to be with Man Utd this summer, particularly when Gallagher was seen as a possible signing.’