Ruben Amorim has made his decision on whether to sell Man Utd defender Lisandro Martinez this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to overhaul parts of their squad over the summer after a nightmare 2024/25 season under Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

Amorim struggled to get the right results and performances out of his players as he implemented a new system and style of play at Old Trafford.

And now INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are looking to do everything they can to provide the Man Utd boss with the tools he needs to make his way of playing successful.

Matheus Cunha has already arrived from Wolves in a deal worth £62.5m, while they have also made two bids for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

But Man Utd will have to sell some players too in order to bring in everyone they want with a number of players set for moves away from Old Trafford.

Martinez has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Napoli, as well as Alejandro Garnacho, and now Amorim has made a decision on whether to keep the injured star or not.

The Argentina international suffered a cruciate ligament injury in February and hasn’t played for Man Utd since, while it’s unlikely the centre-back will be available for the start of next season.

Sky Sports have now brought an update on his condition and when a return to playing is likely, they wrote: ‘United and Martinez are understood to be satisfied with his rehabilitation since undergoing surgery four months ago and the latest tests carried out last week have confirmed that the 27-year-old has no tear in his meniscus.

‘Neither Martinez nor United will take any unnecessary risks with integrating him back into the group and the player will not return until he is completely happy with his recovery and in peak physical condition.’

But there is little chance that Amorim looks to sell Martinez in the summer transfer market, despite the centre-back missing 80 games for club and country through injury over the last three seasons, with Sky Sports adding that the Man Utd boss sees him ‘as a key pillar of his defence moving forward’.

The Man Utd defender is ‘considered one of the group’s leaders internally at Carrington’ and Martinez is ‘committed’ to the Red Devils despite interest from clubs in the Champions League.