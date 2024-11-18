Man Utd: Amorim given ‘more modest budget’ than Ten Hag as INEOS hope two players ‘thrive’

Man Utd are looking to end years of transfer mistakes by giving Ruben Amorim a ‘more modest budget’ compared to Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Ten Hag at the end of October after the Dutchman could only guide them to three wins in their first nine Premier League matches of the season.

Despite securing another four points in two games under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, new head coach Amorim will start with Man Utd 13th place in the Premier League.

Amorim was officially announced on November 1 but he could not start until last Monday after taking charge of his final match as Sporting Lisbon boss in a 4-2 win over Braga.

Speculation is already rife about who INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could look to buy in order to support Amorim in the January transfer window with numerous names mooted as potential additions.

However, the Daily Telegraph claim that Amorim will ‘operate on a more modest budget’ than Ten Hag as the Portuguese coach will be tasked with ‘maximising the untapped potential in the squad as the club aim to end the damaging and costly cycle of mass overhauls’.

The report adds:

‘The new United hierarchy have no plans under Amorim to rip up a squad they feel is capable of delivering far more and are determined to move away from a culture of persistent upheaval they believe to be financially unsustainable and destructive to coherent squad building. ‘Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund and England midfielder Mason Mount are cited as just two examples of players United are hoping can thrive in a new environment under the charismatic Portuguese, who will take charge of his first game as the club’s new head coach away to Ipswich Town on Sunday.

