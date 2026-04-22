Ruben Amorim and Frank Lampard have been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace have made former Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim a candidate to replace Oliver Glasner in the summer, according to reports.

The Eagles are in the market for a new manager ahead of next season after Glasner in January that he was leaving Selhurst Park at the end of the campaign.

Glasner told reporters: “A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break.

“We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It’s the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months.

“But now it’s important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that’s why we didn’t want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk have now revealed that Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard is ‘firmly on their shortlist’ as Steve Parish leads Crystal Palace’s search for a new manager.

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Former Tottenham and Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Spurs legend Robbie Keane ‘are very much under consideration’ after being heavily linked.

And Crystal Palace are also ‘exploring alternative options’ with former Man Utd head coach Amorim another name in the frame for the vacant position.

With the ex-Man Utd boss out of contract, TEAMtalk adds: ‘Intermediaries have also put forward the name of former Man Utd head coach Amorim as another potential candidate.’

Lampard told ‘the grass isn’t always greener’ elsewhere

Former Coventry City player George Boateng thinks Lampard would lose his chance to become a “hero” at the Coventry Building Society Arena if he leaves for Crystal Palace or another club in the summer.

Boateng told talkSPORT: “The talk is inevitable when a club does well, he’s had a fantastic year. He came in last season and everyone had high hopes and anticipated what he could do for Coventry, but Frank has done an unbelievable job.

“The squad was already there but you have to manage, you have to pick the team, be tactical to win the games and he now deserves all the credit.

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“It’s normal there would be interest, but it’s important he remembers the grass isn’t always greener somewhere else. He can become a hero for Coventry, he can become a legend.

“You can serve the club for many more years – you have brought them to the Premier League, now stay with them and get a respectable finish in the top division.”

Boateng went on to add: “It means a lot to the fans and the chairman after what they have been through. They’ve been building little by little every season.

“We can’t forget what Mark Robins did for the club. He laid the foundations and implemented a playing style and a philosophy.

“It’s not been an easy journey to get here, everyone remembers that game against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

“The club could have easily fallen apart but they didn’t. They picked up and they built again and now under Frank it seems all the positives are coming together and tonight is a huge opportunity for the club to make a huge step into the promised land.”