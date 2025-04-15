Man Utd star who Amorim ‘wants out’ is ‘offered escape route’ after ‘shock’ wage cut

Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana is ‘set to be offered an escape route’ away from Old Trafford in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with the current squad set to go down as the worst Man Utd side in the Premier League era.

Their 4-1 loss to Newcastle on Sunday was their 14th of the season and saw Man Utd drop below Everton into 14th in the Premier League table.

One player who has taken a lot of stick in recent months is Onana with the Cameroon goalkeeper making a number of high-profile errors.

Onana was partly to blame for both their goals against Lyon in a 2-2 draw against the French side in their Europa League quarter-final first leg last Thursday.

And Man Utd boss Amorim made the decision to drop him from his squad to face Newcastle in order to “disconnect” and hopefully come back firing.

There have previously been rumours that Amorim ‘wants’ Onana ‘out’ of Old Trafford in the summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists his situation at Man Utd is definitely “one to watch” in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Onana in general, the situation can be one to watch in the summer transfer window because I told you in January that Onana signed with a new agent. The agent is Fali Ramadani, Lian Sports, so he decided to trust Ramadani to take care of his future in January.

“There is interest from the Saudi Pro League since he was at Inter, but he preferred a move to Man Utd. He had this dream to play for Manchester Man Utd. Now I can say that the interest from the Saudi Pro League is still there for Onana. So there is still strong interest.”

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein also gave his thoughts on Onana after Amorim dropped the Cameroon international, he told NBC Sports: “It does raise questions about the future of Onana. He joined for £47.2 million in the summer of 2023, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

“Unless somebody came in with huge money for him, the hopes of United selling him for a profit are almost non-existent, and that would mean a PSR – Profitability and Sustainability – loss, which could rule out the possibility of selling him.

“He has switched agents in recent months. That was meant for a new contract to improve terms, but he may not have to look at trying to shift his player. And this would not have been expected for Manchester United. It wasn’t on the agenda, another goalkeeper.”

And now The Sun claims that Onana is ‘set to be offered an escape route from Manchester United by clubs in Saudi Arabia’ but the Red Devils could still struggle to move him on.

The report also adds that Onana is ‘not looking to quit Amorim’s strugglers right now and plans to prove the critics wrong and re-establish himself’.

But The Athletic revealed earlier on Tuesday that Onana was ‘shocked’ by the pay cut he had to take when Man Utd failed to qualify for the Champions League.

