Manchester United are interested in signing Belgium Under-21 international Senne Lammens as a possible replacement for an Erik ten Hag addition that Ruben Amorim reportedly doesn’t fancy.

Lammens established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Royal Antwerp last season and his displays this term have caught the eye of some top European sides, with Borussia Dortmund said to view him as a player with ‘huge potential’.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who claim United ‘are looking at the 22-year-old as they assess their long-term options for goalkeepers’.

United scouts have watched him in the Belgian Pro League as they scour for goalkeepers ‘in case they need to make a replacement in the next windows’.

The report suggests interest in Lammens is more based on the possibility of Turkey international Altay Bayindir looking to leave the club in search of regular football, but a report earlier this month suggested Amorim wants a new goalkeeper to replace starting stopper Andre Onana.

The Cameroon international dropped a couple of clangers against Nottingham Forest and Viktoria Plzen shortly after Amorim took charge of the Red Devils, and was beaten directly from a corner against Wolves on Boxing Day to add to suggestions that Amorim doesn’t fancy him.

The report in Spain claimed Amorim ‘wants him out now’ and ‘asks for a top replacement for January’ after ‘losing patience’ with Onana.

It is understood that the Cameroonian ‘has not managed to convince the Portuguese coach, who is already planning his replacement for the winter transfer market’.

That report named Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka as Amorim’s preferred choice, who could be signed for around €20m and would be an ‘undisputed starter’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd sent me to sleep; it’s no Lowland League – the football week in TV

👉 Man Utd: Amorim ‘completely blanked’ one star at Wolves after ‘sending strong message’

👉 Man Utd: INEOS consider U-turn as Berrada ‘begins process’ with ‘appalling’ Ratcliffe slammed

It’s not clear whether Amorim would also consider Lammens as a first-choice option but he would likely cost significantly less than Bulka.

Transfermarkt value the Belgian at just €4.5m, and with United’s spending set to be limited in the January transfer window as they need to comply with profit and sustainability rules, he would be an attractive addition, particularly if he’s ready to compete for a starting spot at Old Trafford

Despite the rumours, Amorim came out and defended Onana after criticism earlier this month.

The Man Utd boss said: “Yeah we have to take it like it is. He had already, in the past, a situation like that. So we have to work on this.

“If you see the play, we are trying to build up a lot with the goalkeeper making the balls with Matta [Matthijs de Ligt] a lot of times.

“This time, we have a disconnect a little bit during the play and, when we try this, we suffered a goal, a difficult goal for us in the start of the second half. But we managed today, not like against Nottingham [Forest]. We managed to help Onana, like he did in the past for us.”