Man Utd boss Amorim pleads for wantaway star ‘to stay’ as he admits ‘sometimes I hate my players’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim insists he wants Kobbie Mainoo “to stay” at Old Trafford and “fight for his place” this season.

Mainoo has been linked with a potential move away from Man Utd for much of the summer but, after being left out of their first two Premier League matches, talk has ramped up over his future.

The England international did get a start against Grimsby Town in the League Cup but the League Two side won on penalties to humilate Amorim’s side.

Mainoo has now reportedly asked to be allowed to pursue a loan move away from Man Utd this summer with the World Cup coming up in a year’s time.

Responding to the speculation over Mainoo’s future, Amorim told a pre-match press conference: “Until is is official I cannot say much. I want Kobbie to stay. He needs to fight for his place.

“I understand players who don’t play are disappointed but everyone will have same opportunities to play. You have to fight during the week.”

When asked about his negative comments about his players after Man Utd lost Grimsby on Wednesday, Amorim added: “I know that when I speak these things. Guys, to be really honest with you guys, every time that we have or have in the future one defeat like that, I’m going to be like that. I’m going to say that sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, sometimes I want to defend my players.

“This is my way of doing things and I’m going to be like that. And I felt that in that moment I was so frustrated and annoyed. And I know, again, that you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more constant, to be more calm. I’m not going to be like that.”

Amorim added: “Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years. Some times I love to be with my players, sometimes I don’t want to be with them. So, again, I need to improve on that. It’s going to be hard. But now I’m good with the next one.”

On how he speaks to the media, Amorim continued: “I know, again, that you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more constant, to be more calm. I’m not going to be like that.

“So I’m trying to accept that and I’m going to be who I am. That’s why I have the passion that I have. In that moment I was really upset and really disappointed because I felt that we had a very good pre-season, we were playing better, we were being consistent in the way we played.

“We played badly 30 minutes against Fulham. And then that kind of performance [v Grimsby], I was really disappointed with everything. But now it’s a new game and I’m focused on the next one.”

