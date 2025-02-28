Amorim ‘private talks’ with ‘sulking’ Man Utd star revealed after ‘attitude’ causes ‘problems in the dressing room’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has held ‘private’ talks’ with Alejandro Garnacho after his ‘attitude’ must start to improve, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side moving up to 14th in the Premier League table after beating Ipswich 3-2 on Wednesday.

Man Utd are now clear of the relegation zone but have little chance of making Europe unless they go on a run of results not seen yet this season.

Results and performances have been worse under Amorim than predecessor Erik ten Hag with the players struggling to get to grips with his system, style of play and philosophy.

Amorim has already moved on Marcus Rashford from Old Trafford after disliking his performances in training, while there were rumours that Garnacho was also looking to leave in January.

Garnacho stormed off down the tunnel against Ipswich when he was substituted after Patrick Dorgu’s sending off on 43 minutes meant Amorim opted for a change of shape.

A report in Spain on Thursday insisted that Amorim now ‘wants’ the Argentina international ‘out’ of the club with the winger’s ‘attitude’ causing ‘problems in the dressing room’.

And now the Daily Star claims that Amorim ‘has told the sulking’ Man Utd star to ‘improve his attitude’ after he ‘was less than impressed when Garnacho failed to sit on the bench for the second half’ against Ipswich.

The report added:

‘And Amorim is keen to avoid a repeat of the scenario involving Marcus Rashford, who became a huge distraction after making it clear he wanted to quit Old Trafford. ‘Amorim has held private talks with winger Garnacho, and told him to work hard and prove he deserves to be a regular starter between now and the end of the season.’

When asked why Garnacho reacted that way after the match, Amorim told reporters: “It was cold and wet, maybe? You are making a connection with Rashford, right? I know, I know. What I’m saying is I’m going to obviously talk with Garnacho about that. So I will talk about that if you want in the next press conference.”

Asked about his decision to take off Garnacho, Amorim added: “We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was Garnacho. The thinking was we’d play more in the 5-3-1. I know that is a risk because you are taking one – maybe the only player who has one‑against‑one pace. But I felt the team was OK in controlling the game.”

And former Wolves boss Dean Saunders reckons Garnacho is now “walking on thin ice” at Man Utd with the youngster threatening to “ruin his career” if his attitude doesn’t improve.

Saunders said on talkSPORT: “He’s walking on thin ice, Garnacho, he is.

“If you look at the league table, there’s not a player at Man United who can complain to the manager for not playing or getting brought off, look where they are in the league.

“And if he’s, from what I’ve heard, he’s arguing with the manager, he’s arguing with the tactics and he’s throwing his toys out the pram when he gets brought off.

“He’s going to ruin his career if he carries on.”