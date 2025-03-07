Ruben Amorim has backed Manchester United fan protests against Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, while he’s dropped a subtle dig at Arsenal.

The Red Devils are in a dire position on and off the pitch as they are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table, while co-owner Ratcliffe has sanctioned a major cost-cutting programme as he’s trying to balance the books.

Ratcliffe has had to make several unpopular decisions, with the hiking of ticket prices and mass redundancies have made the British billionaire a villain at Old Trafford and fan protests are planned.

Amorim was asked about Man Utd’s upcoming fan protests during his press conference on Friday and sided with supporters, saying it is a “good thing”.

“I think for everyone in our club it is a tough moment,” Amorim said.

“It is everything at the same time, but the only thing I can do and our players can do is perform well and win.

“People have the right to protest, it is a good thing to do that. It is part of our club, and everybody has a voice, but my job is to improve the team and give them something in this moment because they deserve it and they’re amazing.”

Man Utd face Arsenal this weekend and Amorim has hit out at suggestions that he is going through the same thing as Arteta.

“I don’t feel that,” Amorim responded when asked if he feels his situation is similar to what Arteta experienced at Arsenal.

“I will not have the time Arteta had – I feel that. It’s a different club.

“So we just need to survive with the players [available] on Sunday. I think it’s a different club – in that aspect, the way Arteta dealt with that is an inspiration for everybody but I will not have the time like Arteta had.”

When asked whether Harry Maguire and/or Manuel Ugarte will be fit to face Arsenal, he added: “I don’t know – Maguire we have to be careful.

“We need to survive Sunday – the team was so tired in the last 20 minutes. We have to prepare for Sunday and think about this important game for our season on Thursday.”

On Amad Diallo, he continued: “I think it is just Amad [who is out till the end of the season]. Even Amad, we will see the end of the last month [of the season].

“I have the hope to have Amad before, but we will see.”