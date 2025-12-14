Man Utd: Amorim ‘puts wall up’ and vetoes January transfer with ex-Red Devils star ‘trying to help’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly vetoed Kobbie Mainoo’s potential move to Serie A side Napoli ahead of the January transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS backed Amorim over the summer with Man Utd investing over £200m in five new players, including Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

After being the fifth lowest scoring side in the 2024/25 campaign, Man Utd prioritised improving their attack with many fans and pundits frustrated they failed to bring in a new midfielder.

With the area still being a problem, the Red Devils are set to bring a player in that position over the January transfer window, which could lead to Mainoo leaving Old Trafford.

Amorim made it clear publicly that Mainoo would be fighting it out with captain Bruno Fernandes for a position in the Man Utd starting XI this season.

That led to Mainoo attempting to engineer a loan move before the summer deadline before Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox convinced the youngster to stay.

However, Mainoo hasn’t started a Premier League game this season and there are rumours he now wants to leave Man Utd in search for regular game time before the 2026 World Cup in the summer.

Napoli have been heavily linked with Mainoo as they hoped to bring him to Italy on a loan deal in the summer but Il Mattino (via Arena Napoli) insists that Amorim is now looking to block that deal.

The report insists that Napoli are in ‘frequent contact’ with Mainoo’s representatives over a potential deal, Il Mattino states: ‘The time for decisions is approaching, especially since Napoli wants to do everything possible to ensure a contract for a new midfielder can be filed as early as the reopening of the winter transfer window. Manchester United’s Mainoo is much more than a whisper, as sporting director Manna has been in frequent contact with the staff of the 20-year-old Three Lions international talent for days.’

But Man Utd head coach Amorim is said to have ‘put up a wall’ over a deal for Mainoo, the report adds: ‘The point is another: Mainoo is completely appreciated, also because McTominay probably had a hand in recommending the good air of Serie A and Napoli. But United are in dire straits and Ruben Amorim, the highly controversial Portuguese manager, has put up a wall against his sale, despite his use being used sparingly.’

The report continues: ‘The reality is that Red Devils fans are threatening fire and brimstone if one of their jewels leaves. So, it’s not easy. But Mainoo has said yes, he’s even open to leaving in January: the World Cup is upon us, his place in the England team is secure, but he wants to arrive in America after a season as a protagonist. At least half of it, given that the first half is now compromised.’