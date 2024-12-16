Amorim ‘quizzes’ two Man Utd stars as he ‘launches probe’ into finding ‘mole’ amid leaks

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is conducting an investigation into the player responsible for leaking team news, according to reports.

The Red Devils beast arch-rivals Man City in the Premier League on Sunday with Amorim’s side coming from a goal down to beat the Citizens, thanks to late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

Man Utd, who are currently 13th in the Premier League table, have had a terrible season so far with Erik ten Hag losing his job at the end of October and the Red Devils have continued their inconsistent form under the new manager.

Amorim has overseen two wins, two losses and a draw in the Premier League, while Man Utd have also won two Europa League matches under the Portuguese head coach.

And his job has been made harder with team news being leaked to the press before they play important matches with the starting XI for their clash against Man City was leaked the night before.

Man Utd boss Amorim was unhappy that the team news had been linked, he commented: “I know that story, I think it is impossible to fix, you have a lot of people in the club, the players talk with agents, it is not a good thing.”

And now The Sun claim that Man Utd have ‘launched an investigation into which player is leaking team news information’ and derby day hero Diallo and Garnacho – who was left out of the squad altogether – have ‘been quizzed by new boss Ruben Amorim as to whether they are responsible’.

The report added:

‘Garnacho’s brother Roberto had been accused on social media of being one source. ‘Team news has leaked in the past when Alejandro has been left out. ‘Roberto denied last week that he is the mole.’

The Sun continued:

‘Amorim is satisfied neither Amad or Garnacho are involved directly in the leaking.’

Former Man Utd assistant manager Rene Meulensteen reckons the Red Devils would win the Premier League under Amorim if all his players had the same attitude as Diallo, who scored a wonderful solo effort against Man City.

Meulensteen told Instant Casino: “Amad Diallo is the embodiment of Manchester United. He is exactly what I want to see in Manchester United players – he’s fresh, quick, hard-working, brave and quality on the ball. His body language is excellent and he’s great to watch – that’s what he’s all about.

“Everything that Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho lack, Diallo has in abundance. If I had to pick out one player and say, ‘that’s how I want Manchester United to be’ – it’s him!

“If United had 11 players with the same attitude as Amad Diallo, they would win the Premier League. There are too many squad members who you could say have a lack of quality or bad attitude, but he has none of that at all. He’s been so refreshing to watch in the past few weeks and I hope it can continue.”