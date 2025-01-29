Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim and Marcus Rashford are ‘no longer on speaking terms’ as the forward looks to leave this winter, according to reports.

The Red Devils forward was omitted from Amorim’s squad for their 2-1 win over Man City in the Manchester Derby in December and has only been in included in one squad since.

Rashford came out the day after the derby match to reveal that he is open to a “new challenge” away from Man Utd if it came his way in the January transfer window.

However, his move away from Old Trafford has not been straightforward with his huge £315,000-a-week proving an issue for clubs looking to get a deal over the line.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and even some Premier League teams have been linked but Rashford looks no closer to a move than at the beginning of the month.

Amorim has previously said his decision to leave Rashford out was down to “selection” but after their 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday, the Man Utd boss took a different stance by insisting he would sooner put goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital in his side before the England international.

When asked about Rashford being left out of another matchday squad, Amorim responded: “It’s the same situation for every player. If you do the maximum, if you do the right things – we can use every player.

“You can see it today [Sunday] on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces, but I prefer [it] like that. I will put Vital [on the bench] before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day so I will not change that.”

And now The Guardian claim that Amorim and Rashford are ‘no longer on speaking terms’ and that their relationship has ‘broken down to the extent that Manchester United’s head coach speaks to the player only when addressing the squad generally’.

It is understood that Rashford is holding out for a move to Barcelona – who need to offload players before they can make a move – but the Daily Mail insist that Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have actually offered the ‘best package’.

The newspaper claims:

‘A number of clubs remain interested in Rashford, notably Borussia Dortmund who are understood to have come up with the best package if he would be more open to a move to the Bundesliga. ‘Tottenham, West Ham, Juventus, Napoli and Galatasaray are among the others ready to offer him an escape route from Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ruben Amorim told two reasons to snub ‘agreed first signing’ for ‘perfect’ alternative

👉 Man Utd: ‘Surprised’ Marcus Rashford ‘left with one transfer option’ as Tottenham stance surfaces

👉 Ranking every post-Fergie Man Utd manager’s first signings as Amorim closes in on Dorgu

‘Monaco are believed to have taken a step back and Fenerbahce’s vice-president, the Hull City owner Acun Ilicali, said on Tuesday that the 27-year-old is not under consideration for Jose Mourinho’s side either. Arsenal have ruled themselves out of the running. ‘Marcus Rashford has been frozen out at United as he eyes a move away from his boyhood club. Rashford struck against Barcelona when United drew 2-2 in the Nou Camp in February 2023 ‘If his gamble backfires, the Red Devils wantaway could face a long four months in the cold. ‘Do Rashford and his representatives, brothers Dwaine Maynard and Dane Rashford, hold their nerve and wait for Barcelona in the short time remaining in the transfer window, or take one of the other offers on the table? ‘If the gamble backfires, the England forward could face a long four months in the cold at United trying to convince Amorim that he deserves a second chance.’

READ NEXT: Rashford earning ‘F-off money’ creates issues amid Man Utd ‘deterioration’