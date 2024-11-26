Amorim spots Rashford problem at Man Utd as the new boss reserves special praise for two stars

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has spotted a problem with playing Marcus Rashford up front after their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The Red Devils opened the scoring inside two minutes through Rashford at Portman Road before a deflected long-range strike from Omari Hutchinson gave the Tractor Boys a share of the spoils.

It was only Rashford’s second goal of the season in the Premier League with Man Utd moving up one place to 12th in the standings.

Rasmus Hojlund and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee haven’t been much help either this campaign with the Man Utd duo scoring just a goal each in the Premier League.

Only Southampton, Crystal Palace and Everton have scored fewer Premier League goals this season than Man Utd and Amorim is unsure about playing Rashford centrally.

Rashford started the match against Ipswich through the middle but Amorim admits that caused Man Utd to lose the ability to make the ball stick up front.

Amorim said: “The main thing is that they tried. We lost some balls, we played with Rashford up front and we lost some physicality, some ability to hold the ball.

“We had two training sessions and it’s such a big change. We have to think about the next game and the Europa League.”

Amad Diallo was deployed as a wing-back on the right-hand side against Ipswich with Amorim using a new 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd and the Portuguese boss was pleased with the Ivorian.

Amorim added: “I think he was very good. Since these three days, he improved so much defensively.

“The opponent that he had all the team was the left-back, so it’s like a winger that follows the left-back. It’s so much easier I think, because he doesn’t have to think, can I jump on the centre-back or no?

“You just follow one guy, and go forward with the same guy, it’s man-to-man in that area. He was so focused on everything. I think he did a great job.”

Andre Onana pulled off a few good saves to keep Ipswich at bay on Sunday and Amorim heaped praise on the Man Utd goalkeeper.

Amorim continued: “I think it’s so clear for everybody. He saved us two times at least.

“And then one important thing is that he used to do so [many] long balls. He tried to connect with the players and that was very good for me.

“I think he understood the idea. He did a great job.”