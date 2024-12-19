Ruben Amorim’s decision to leave Marcus Rashford out of the Man Utd team to play Tottenham in the Carabao Cup is down to squad “selection”, not injury or illness.

Rashford was omitted from the Red Devils’ matchday squad for Sunday’s Manchester derby and has reportedly been put up for sale.

He will be available in the winter transfer window with Sir Jim Ratcliffe open to a loan departure.

Rashford has said he is looking for a “new challenge” and his absence on Thursday evening for the Carabao Cup clash at Spurs is another strong indication that he will leave the club.

Asked why Rashford was missing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Red Devils head coach Amorim said: “It’s selection. The players I feel are ready to cope with the demands of playing a strong game.

“I try to visualise that all week and then make my selection.”

Is that the same reasons as the weekend? “It’s always the same, with every player – not just Marcus.

“In the end, I have to make a selection and I did that.”

Alejandro Garnacho was also left out against Man City but is on the bench to face Spurs.

“He’s been good, like the others,” Amorim said of Garnacho. “He’s prepared to play the game, I really liked the way he trained.

“It’s one more option in attack. He’s really fast and good in one-v-ones. We need this kind of ability, and he’s ready to help us.”

During his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Amorim said he wants Rashford to stay.

He said: “This kind of club needs big talents – and he is a big talent. We just need to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help him.

Amorim also admitted his team is “better” with Rashford, adding: “That is simple. We will try different things to push Marcus to his best level, which he has shown me in the past. That is all.”

Rashford pretty much accepted his fate, rather than fighting for his place, with his quotes on Tuesday.

He told Henry Winter: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

