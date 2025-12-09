Ruben Amorim picked out one Manchester United star for particular praise following his performance in the win against Wolves on Monday night.

United put together one of their best performances of the season against bottom-placed Wolves. They matched the four goals they scored against Brighton in October, with Wolves only scoring one in response, compared to the two the Seagulls scored.

The 4-1 victory saw the Red Devils climb to sixth in the Premier League, via goals from Bruno Fernandes (two), Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount.

Fernandes was perhaps the best player on the pitch, claiming two goals and an assist as he created four big chances and made five key passes, playing in a free role in the midfield.

But it was Mount who was given man of the match – the United utility man the second-best rated player for his side, as he bagged his third goal this season, arriving in the box with a quality run to hammer home a perfect ball from Fernandes.

After the match, boss Amorim was full of praise for the Englishman.

He told BBC Sport: “It’s not just the goals that he scores, it’s the way he plays the game. He attacks, he defends, he understands, he’s technical, his quality is really, really good.

“You don’t need to have many touches to be really good technically, and he’s a very good player, he works really hard.

“He knows that sometimes he needs to play on the bench, sometimes he’s a starter, but his pace, his work rate is always the same, and that is massive for a manager.”

Amorim has long been a supporter of Mount, who struggled with injuries in his first couple of seasons at United, but has been more available and has come into his own this term.

But immediately after the manager’s arrival, it was suggested he was enamoured with having a player capable of playing both as a midfielder and an advanced player, saying so himself.

“Mason Mount… I have to tell you I love that kid,” Amorim said.

“You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad. And this is the most important thing for me.

“I know he was suffering from injuries, he was not on the pitch, but now he’s trying to stay fit and we hope he can continue to be fit, to show all the talent that he’s shown, for example, in Chelsea.”

