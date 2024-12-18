Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim insists the Red Devils are “better with” Marcus Rashford in their side despite his explosive comments.

Amorim left Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of his 20-man squad for their 2-1 derby win over Man City on Sunday with rumours they could now face uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

And in a interview with journalist Henry Winter on Tuesday, Man Utd forward Rashford revealed that he is ready to leave the Red Devils for a “new challenge” in January.

Man Utd forward Rashford said: “For me, personally, I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’ You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me. I will always be a Red…

“When I leave Manchester United, I’ll make a statement and it will be from me. That’s for sure… Lack of professionalism? I do feel misunderstood but I’m fine with it. I’m a very simple person. I love football. That’s been my life from the beginning…

“I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now. The best is yet to come? 100%. That’s my mentality…

“It’s disheartening to be left out of a Derby but it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on. It’s disappointing but I’m also someone as I’ve got older I can deal with setbacks. What to do? Cry about it? Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

Responding to the forward’s comments, Amorim said: “I don’t talk about the future we talk about the present.

“We are better with Marcus Rashford. This kind of club needs big talents – and he is a big talent.”

On Garnacho and Rashford, Amorim added: “We have one more training session and they are in the same situation as the other players. If they train well we have to make a choice.”

On Rashford’s comments about needing a new challenge, Amorim said: “He is right. We have here a new challenge, the biggest in football, we are in a difficult situation. I hope all my players are ready.”

When asked whether he speaks to the players about their futures, the Man Utd boss replied: “I spoke with a lot of players individually and during training. What I want is to take the best of Marcus Rashford.

“I don’t talk about the future, I just talk about the present. I want the best from each one of them. I just want to win and help the team be better. We are better with Marcus Rashford and it’s that simple. We will try different things to push Rashford to the best levels that he has shown me in the past.”

On whether he would be happy for Rashford to stay, Amorim continued: “Of course because this kind of club needs big talents and he is a big talent. He just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus.”

When asked if he would have Rashford as part of the dressing room if he asks to leave, Amorim said: “This is in the future. My focus is to have all the players at the best they can be to prepare for each game. We are talking about ‘if’ – there is no ‘if’ at this kind of club. It is just Tottenham and let’s focus on the game.”

