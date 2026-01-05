‘Not surprised’ Amorim reacts to Man Utd sacking; ‘wanted to sign’ Premier League striker

Ruben Amorim is “not surprised” by his Man Utd sacking and felt that the Red Devils “needed one or two experienced signings this window”.

The Red Devils revealed on Monday morning that they had sacked Amorim after a 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday with Darren Fletcher taking charge of their next game versus Burnley.

Amorim came out after the match with a rant directed towards the board and his doubters before being sacked less than 24 hours later.

Reports have claimed that Man Utd made the decision to sack Amorim before the Leeds fixture after he fell out with director of football Jason Wilcox over formations and recruitment.

A number of reasons have been given in various reports about why Amorim was sacked but the decision came as little surprise to the Man Utd boss.

Sky Sports news reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that Amorim was “not surprised” by the news and that he was still “optimistic” they could qualify for the Champions League.

READ: Southgate is ‘Chosen One’ to ‘save Man Utd’s soul’; Amorim sack ‘highlights total absurdity’ of INEOS

Solhekol said on Sky Sports: “Ruben Amorim is not surprised by what’s happened today.

“He could see it coming. He is back with his family now and will probably go away for a few days.

“He was optimistic that United would finish in the Champions League places and form would improve with return of players at AFCON.

“He always gave his honest opinion and made it clear that he felt United needed one or two experienced signings this window.

“He feels United don’t just have one manager inside the club, they have many managers outside as well. It’s important to block out the noise.

“He will stick to his principles and hopes to resume his career again soon.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Four reasons why Man Utd have sacked Amorim as Rooney slams ‘confusing’ rant

* Man Utd post-Ferguson managers ranked: Amorim lands bottom after shambolic 14-month reign

* Man Utd ‘identify top candidate’ to replace Amorim as four-man shortlist is revealed

A report on the Sky Sports blog revealed more about Amorim’s immediate future and the plans he had for the January transfer window.

There were reports earlier on Monday claiming that Amorim wanted to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins over summer signing Benjamin Sesko and it’s now claimed he ‘wanted to sign an experienced Premier League striker’ in the winter.

Sky Sports adds: ‘Ruben Amorim is likely to head back to Portugal in the coming days, Sky Sports News understands.

‘Amorim is understood to feel he was not getting the backing of the club hierarchy and is frustrated by what has happened.

‘Amorim is understood to have wanted to sign an experienced Premier League striker in this window.

‘Sky Sports News has already reported that Jean-Philippe Mateta is one player of long-term interest to United.’

READ NEXT: Ruben Amorim is the worst of 19 Sir Jim Ratcliffe mistakes at Manchester United