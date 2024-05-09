Man Utd: Acceptance that ex-Liverpool target will replace Ten Hag as ‘there’s no shortage of money’

There will be “no great problem accepting” Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim leaving for Man Utd if the rumours are true, according to former Portugal midfielder Diamantino Miranda.

The Red Devils could be on the lookout for a new manager at the end of the season with Erik ten Hag’s side’s poor recent performances and results.

Man Utd are currently eighth in the table and on course for their lowest ever finish in the Premier League unless they can turn their form around in the final three matches of the season, while they were knocked out of Europe before Christmas.

Ten Hag has one last chance of ending the season with some success when they face arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final later this month but there has no progress on the pitch this campaign.

That has led to a number of former players claiming Ten Hag will be sacked in the summer with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to make their decision on the manager once the season is over.

England’s Gareth Southgate and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel have been linked with the possibility of taking over at Old Trafford, while the Daily Telegraph mentioned this week that Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim has admirers at Man Utd.

Amorim has already been linked with the Liverpool and West Ham job in recent months and former Sporting midfielder Miranda insists that it would be understandable for him to leave for a club as big as Man Utd.

Miranda told Futebol365: “If it turns out, if it’s true, that Manchester United are interested in Ruben Amorim, there’s no shortage of money. And I think Amorim has all the conditions, not least because of what he’s already done, not least because he’s going to leave Sporting on a high note, and that’s often how you have to leave clubs.

“I have no great problem accepting that Ruben Amorim will leave if this offer from Manchester United is true, not least because it’s a club that is in need of a major overhaul. That’s what Ruben Amorim did at Sporting, it’s true the scale is very different, but Amorim was able to prove himself at Sporting, he can do that.”

Amorim, who has a £13m release clause in his contract that allows him to move to other clubs, won the top flight in Portugal over the weekend and insisted that he will now be staying at Sporting.

“I’m staying at Sporting,” Amorim said.

“I’m under contract and it’s a special moment for me, for the club. Now we will try to win the third title together. Let’s try to make it happen.”