According to reports, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has ‘requested’ three ‘bombshell signings’ amid claims he’s ‘frustrated’.

Amorim was appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd towards the end of 2024 and he’s endured a difficult start at Old Trafford.

Under the 39-year-old, Man Utd have lost seven of their previous 16 matches in all competitions as he’s attempted to implement his preferred 3-4-3 system.

The Red Devils are massively underperforming as they sit 13th in the Premier League. They have also threatened to slip into the relegation picture as they are only ten points clear of the bottom three.

Man Utd are yet to make a January signing. They have been focused on potential outgoings as a huge overhaul is required. A report from Manchester Evening News claims Amorim is ‘frustrated’ with the lack of business this month.

The report explained:

‘Sources have suggested Amorim was not fully aware of United’s financial issues when he agreed to take over as head coach in November. ‘United sources have denied that and insist Amorim was given a full and transparent breakdown of the club’s financial realities when it was outlined that the days of spending £200million+ every summer were over. ‘Amorim was informed by the United hierarchy that they would have to sell to finance any incomings this month. However, United are adamant that they would only sell players out of choice and there is no pressure for a fire-sale in January. ‘United remain open to offloading players this month and could be forced into a cut-price sale of Alejandro Garnacho, recently valued at £73.76m by the CIES Football Observatory.’

Despite this, a report in Spain claims Amorim has ‘requested’ three ‘bombshell signings’ as he wants Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz and Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi.

The report claims Hakimi is considered an ‘ideal solution’ for the wing-back department, while Amorim has ‘proposed’ Wirtz as the ‘perfect playmaker’.

As for Gyokeres, Amorim previously worked with the prolific striker at Sporting Lisbon and he is the Europe’s leading scorer in 2025.

Man Utd are lacking in forward areas as Gyokeres is said to be their ‘priority’ target.